■ YANKEES 6, INDIANS 5: NEW YORK — Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Saturday.
Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.
But what really fired up the crowd of 47,347 at Yankee Stadium occurred in the sixth inning after Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes by Triple-A ump Ben May.
For the third time in a month — each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate — the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way. This episode led to Boone, Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia being ejected.
James Paxton (9-6) went five innings for the win. Zach Plesac (6-4) was chased in the fifth.
Aroldis Chapman closed for his 35th save in 40 chances.
■ Braves 4, Dodgers 3: ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall hit consecutive homers off Hyun-Jin Ryu in the sixth inning, the faulty Atlanta bullpen redeemed itself for a change, and the Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Donaldson stirred the largest crowd in SunTrust Park’s three-year history when his 29th homer landed in the Atlanta bullpen in right-center. Duvall added on by going deep into the left-center seats to make it 4-2.
Atlanta won the matchup of NL division leaders one night after the Dodgers’ powerful offense homered four times, sending the Braves to a 27th loss in the last 37 regular-season games between the teams. With their first win in five meetings this season, the Braves are trying to stand up to the club that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.
Ryu (12-3) lost for the first time in seven starts as his ERA, still best in the major leagues, rose 19 points to 1.64.
■ Reds 6, Cardinals 1: CINCINNATI — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and the Cincinnati Reds dropped the St. Louis Cardinals back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division with a 6-1 victory.
With the Reds leading 2-1 in the fifth, Aquino followed two-out singles by Josh VanMeter and Freddy Galvis with a no-doubt drive to center field on Milos Mikolas’ first pitch for his 11th homer in his 17th career game.
Aquino is the first rookie since 1900 with 11 homers in his first 17 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
One day after being rocked for 18 hits and 13 runs, Cincinnati pitching limited St. Louis to Matt Carpenter’s second-inning solo homer, one of five hits and three walks allowed by Anthony DeSclafani in five innings. DeSclafani (8-7) struck out four.
The Cardinals loaded the bases against Lucas Sims with one out in the sixth, but he struck out pinch-hitter Paul DeJong and got Dexter Fowler to pop up.
Michael Lorenzen allowed one hit and had three strikeouts in two innings. He also had two hits. R.J. Alaniz finished up.
■ Red Sox 4, Orioles 0: BOSTON — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles for their fourth straight victory.
The win came a few hours after Boston had to put ace lefty Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left elbow. Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said Sale felt stiffness after his start Tuesday in Cleveland and didn’t tell the team until Friday before he was sent for an MRI.
Trey Mancini had a double — his eighth straight game in Fenway Park with an extra-base hit — for the Orioles, who have dropped six straight.
Rodríguez (14-5) allowed four hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter in setting his career high for wins in a season. He’s 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in his last eight starts against Baltimore, the team that originally signed him.
Devers’ two-run shot went into the Green Monster seats and made it 4-0 in the seventh. In his last four games, he’s 11 for 18 with two homers and seven RBIs.
■ CUBS 2, PIRATES 0: PITTSBURGH — Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid and beat Pittsburgh.
After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant’s 25th homer this season and third in five games.
Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings, getting out of two bases-loaded jams unscathed.
Rowan Wick retired each of the three batters he faced for his first major league save.
■ MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3: TORONTO — Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat Toronto.
Seager’s two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2).
Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine.
Anthony Bass (2-4) worked one inning for the win and Matt Magill pitched around a two-out double in the ninth to earn his first career save.
■ Rays 1, Tigers 0, 13 innings: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard to give the Tampa Bay Rays a 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Sogard doubled off Matt Hall (0-1) with two outs and Tommy Pham was intentionally walked. Brosseau, batting for pitcher Colin Poche, singled to right-center field for the Rays’ first run since Wednesday, ending a streak of 29 scoreless innings.
Rays pitchers struck out a franchise-record 24 batters, including 13 in 20 hitless at bats against relievers. Six Tigers hitters struck out at least three times.
Poche (3-4) got the win after striking out two of the three Tigers he faced in the 13th.
The win kept the Rays one-half game ahead of Oakland for the American League’s second wild-card spot.
■ Padres 5, Phillies 3: PHILADELPHIA — Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and the San Diego Padres cooled off the Philadelphia Phillies.
Lamet (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk. The 27-year-old right-hander was making his eighth start since missing last season due to Tommy John surgery.
Eric Hosmer had three hits for the Padres, and Josh Naylor tied the game with a two-run double in the fourth.
J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies, who lost for the first time since former manager Charlie Manuel returned as hitting coach on Tuesday. Philadelphia dropped one game out of the second NL wild-card spot.
■ METS 4, ROYALS 1: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put New York ahead with a two-run single in its win over Kansas City.
Alonso got three hits and snapped a 1-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he rolled a bases-loaded grounder up the middle. Juan Lagares, who also had three hits, added an RBI triple in the eighth.
Last year’s NL Cy Young Award winner, deGrom (8-7) gave up one run and three hits while striking out five.
Royals starter Jakob Junis (8-11) allowed a one-out single to Lagares in the seventh and hit No. 9 batter Aaron Altherr with a pitch before he was pulled.
Seth Lugo worked a perfect ninth for his third save.