■ Astros 8, Rays 6: HOUSTON — George Springer broke a tie with a bloop RBI single in Houston’s three-run seventh inning and the Astros rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to six.
Alex Bregman had three hits and an RBI and Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer which tied it in the fourth. The Astros tacked on two more runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Martin Maldonado and a bases-loaded walk.
Gerrit Cole allowed six hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings, but did not factor into the decision. He struck out 14 to tie a season high and set a franchise record with his 15th double-digit strikeout game this season, besting J.R. Richard who had 14 such games in both 1978 and 1979.
Will Harris (4-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.
■ Cubs 10, Mets 7: NEW YORK — Kyle Schwarber hit one of Chicago’s three homers against a stunned Noah Syndergaard, and the Cubs built an early nine-run lead before closer Craig Kimbrel held off the New York Mets in the ninth inning for a 10-7 victory.
Nicholas Castellanos and Ian Happ also took Syndergaard (9-7) deep in the worst start of the 2016 All-Star’s career. Syndergaard allowed 10 runs and three homers — both his most in the majors — and was pulled after three miserable innings the day before his 27th birthday.
■ PHILLIES 12, PIRATES 3: PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a homer and a triple, Corey Dickerson also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies got 17 hits in a 12-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cesar Hernandez contributed three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins doubled, tripled and drove in a run to help the Phillies stay close in the NL wild-card race.
Every Phillies starter had at least one hit and RBI.
Starling Marte homered and had three hits for Pittsburgh, and Josh Bell hit a two-run shot.
■ YANKEES 7, MARINERS 3: SEATTLE — Aaron Judge hit the 101st homer of his career, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep, and New York completed a three-game sweep of Seattle.
Sanchez hit a towering two-run homer in the first. Ford snapped a 2-2 tie with his sixth home run in the past 14 games, and Judge broke the game open with a two-run shot as part of New York’s four-run fifth inning. LeMahieu added his 23rd of the season in the ninth.
James Paxton (11-6) gave up just one hit but was done after five innings due to control problems. Paxton issued a season-high five walks.
■ BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 1: MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and Milwaukee snapped St. Louis’ six-game winning streak.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid.
Hiura hit a solo home run in the fourth, sending a 3-0 fastball from Flaherty into the left-field seats. Hiura added an RBI double in the eighth.
■ INDIANS 4, TIGERS 2: DETROIT — Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift Cleveland to another win over Detroit.
Cleveland is 14-1 against the last-place Tigers this year, and that’s a big reason the Indians are firmly in the postseason hunt.
Aaron Civale (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking none. Brad Hand finished for his 32nd save in 37 chances.
Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann allowed two runs in six innings, but Buck Farmer (5-5) allowed Lindor’s one-out solo shot in the eighth, which bounced of the top of the wall and over in center field. That gave the Indians a 3-2 lead.
■ REDS 5, MARLINS 0: MIAMI — Aristides Aquino tied a National League rookie mark with his 13th home run this month, powering Anthony DeSclafani and Cincinnati Reds over Miami.
Eugenio Suarez hit his 38th homer, connecting in the fourth straight game for the Reds.
Aquino hit a three-run shot in the first. The 24-year-old outfielder matched the NL homer mark for rookies in a month set by Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers in June 2017.
■ NATIONALS 8, ORIOLES 4: WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer struck out eight to reach the 200 mark for an eighth straight season, Kurt Suzuki homered and drove in four runs and Washington beat Baltimore.
Scherzer allowed two runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. Wander Suero (5-7) followed Scherzer as the National won for the sixth time in seven games.
The Nationals scored five runs on five hits in the first inning against Asher Wojciechowski (2-7).
■ Braves 9, Blue Jays 4: TORONTO — Freddie Freeman hit his 36th home run and drove in a pair of runs, Matt Joyce homered and had two RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ronald Acuña Jr. added a two-run double as the NL East-leading Braves snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the ninth time in 11 games.
Braves slugger Josh Donaldson went hitless against his former team for the second straight game. He walked twice and scored in Atlanta’s three-run seventh.
■ Royals 6, Athletics 4: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Dozier homered before driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Ryan O’Hearn also went deep and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Oakland Athletics.
Tim Hill (2-0) tossed two perfect innings in relief of Jakob Junis for the Royals, and Ian Kennedy survived a harrowing ninth inning to pick up his 23rd save of the season.
