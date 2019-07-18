■ Yankees 6-5, Rays 2-1: NEW YORK — The Savages of The Stadium. That’s what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone.
Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader sweep Thursday.
New York rallied to win the second game 5-1 and reopen an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays.
Luke Voit tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since June 14, and catcher Mike Zunino caused Charlie Morton to balk home the tiebreaking run in a four-run sixth that included Didi Gregorius’ two-run single. The Yankees won three of four in the series and improved to 34-11 against the AL East, including 12-5 against Tampa Bay.
After Domingo Germán gave up homers to the first two batters of the doubleheader, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos. And then Boone indelibly imprinted his temper on the Yankees season.
In the second game, Luis Cessa (1-1) allowed two hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings to win for the first time since July 9 last year and the Yankees improved to 8-0 when using Chad Green as an opener. Morton allowed a season-high five runs in 5 2/3 innings.
Nationals 13, Braves 4: ATLANTA — Stephen Strasburg had a three-run homer among his three hits and set a franchise-record for a pitcher with five RBIs, as the surging Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves.
Washington had four extra-base hits, including Strasburg’s homer, in an eight-run third inning. Victor Robles had a two-run double, Adam Eaton tripled in a run and Anthony Rendon had a run-scoring double in the big inning.
The Nationals, who have won 14 of their last 18 games, cut Atlanta’s lead to 5 1/2 games in the NL East by winning the opener of a four-game series.
Strasburg (12-4) improved to 3-0 against Atlanta this season by winning his fifth straight start. He lasted only 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. His effort on the mound was overshadowed by his career highs in hits and RBIs.
Strasburg is the first Nationals pitcher to drive in five runs in a game. He is also the first Nationals pitcher to have two hits in one inning.
■ PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 6: PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper tied it in his Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over Los Angeles.
Hoskins ripped one to right off Joe Kelly to cap a four-run seventh for the Phillies and a 7-5 lead.
Phillies closer Hector Neris, pitching while appealing a three-game suspension, gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the ninth to make it 7-6. But he got the final out for his 18th save. He upset the Dodgers by yelling into their dugout after getting the final out.
Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to help the Phillies split the four-game series with the Dodgers. Dylan Floro (4-3) took the loss in relief.
■ RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0: BOSTON — Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston left-hander struck out 12 in six innings for his first regular season win at Fenway Park in more than a year.
Sale (4-9) gave up both hits and walked two to earn his first victory anywhere in a month and his first at home since July 11, 2018 — a span of 14 starts. It was his 11th game this season with 10 or more strikeouts.
Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer off Thomas Pannone (2-4), who matched Sale into the fifth inning before giving up Sam Travis’ double and Sandy León’s RBI single. After Mookie Betts walked, Devers hit the first pitch out to right-center to make it 4-0 and chase Pannone.
■ MARLINS 4, PADRES 3: MIAMI — Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and Miami earned its first walkoff victory of the year.
The score was 3-all when Garrett Cooper singled in the ninth against Trey Wingenter (1-3). Pinch runner Yadiel Rivera stole second and scored without a play on Anderson’s hit into the left field corner.
The Marlins were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position before Anderson came through. Five Marlins pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Sergio Romo (2-0) had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 15th home run for the Padres. Miami’s Harold Ramirez hit his fourth homer.
■ ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning, and Kansas City stayed hot by completing a four-game sweep of Chicago.
Ian Kennedy gave up a run in the ninth but struck out A.J. Reed looking with the tying run on second base to clinch the win and earn his 16th save in 19 opportunities. Brad Keller (6-9) recovered from a rocky start to get the win.
The White Sox have lost seven in a row since coming back from the All-Star break and drop a season-worst nine games under .500. Yoan Moncada matched his career high, set last year, with his 17th home run in the top of the third to make it 3-0 before the Royals scored. Ross Detwiler (1-1) took the loss.
■ Indians 6, Tigers 3: CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings, José Ramírez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for the 11th straight time.
Cleveland swept the four-game series and moved to 12-1 against Detroit this season. The Indians have won five straight and 11 of 13 overall.
Bauer (9-7) has been the subject of trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches. Several scouts were seated behind home plate to watch Bauer, who could be one of the big names dealt by end of the month.
The right-hander allowed a solo homer by Niko Goodrum in the second and a two-run shot by Harold Castro in the third.
Bauer was pulled with two on in the seventh and tipped his cap to the crowd of 17,500, which gave him a standing ovation in what might have been his final game at Progressive Field since his last two starts before the deadline will be on the road.
Brad Hand recorded the final four outs — all on strikeouts — for his 26th save in 27 chances.
■ Cardinals 7, Reds 4: CINCINNATI — Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds for their fifth win in six games.
All-Star Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Edman broke it open an inning later.
The slam came one pitch after the Reds just missed what would have been an inning-ending double play. Reliever Robert Stephenson retired pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz on a bases-loaded fly to right fielder Yasiel Puig, and Puig’s throw home kept Matt Wieters at third. Catcher Juan Graterol’s throw to first almost caught Kolten Wong off the bag, but Wong got his hand to the base a split-second before Joey Votto’s tag.
Stephenson (2-2) allowed four hits and five runs while getting just two outs.
Eugenio Suarez hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in Cincinnati’s two-run third as the Reds built a 3-0 lead.
