ROCKIES 5, ATHLETICS 1: OAKLAND, Calif. — German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.
NATIONALS 4, BLUE JAYS 0 10 INNINGS: WASHINGTON — Adam Eaton’s bases-loaded chopper broke a scoreless tie in the 10th inning on a close play and Asdrúbal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple, helping the Nationals snap a three-game losing streak by beating the playing-home-games-on-the-road Blue Jays.
WHITE SOX 4, INDIANS 0: CLEVELAND — Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez hit sacrifice flies and the Chicago White Sox scored four runs in the ninth inning — three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand — to beat the Indians.
TIGERS 5, ROYALS 4: DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Detroit’s bullpen came through again in a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
BREWERS 3, PIRATES 0: PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit and struck out 10 while working into the seventh inning as the Brewers beat the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates.
REDS 12, CUBS 7: CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel homered in their returns from a COVID-19 scare, Nick Castellanos added a grand slam, and the Cincinnati Reds ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs.
FROM WIRE REPORTS