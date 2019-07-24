■ ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 2: HOUSTON — Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit two-run homers to back up another solid start by Justin Verlander and give the Houston Astros a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
Houston bounced back after Tuesday’s 4-3 loss in 11 innings snapped a six-game winning streak and improved to 9-2 against the Athletics this season.
Verlander (13-4) allowed two singles and one run, which was unearned, while striking out 11 in six innings for his third straight win. Roberto Osuna allowed two hits and a run in the ninth before striking out Chris Herrmann for his 23rd save.
Oakland starter Chris Bassitt (7-5) yielded five hits and four runs in six innings for the loss after winning his previous two starts.
■ RAYS 3, RED SOX 2: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Morton struck out 11 over seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating David Price and Boston 3-2 in a game that the Red Sox protested.
Confusion reigned in the top of the eighth when a series of defensive changes involving reliever Adam Kolarek prompted Boston manager Alex Cora to protest the game due to the placement of subs into the Rays lineup after the designated hitter was removed.
Kolarek replaced Morton and retired pinch-hitter Sam Travis on a pop fly. The left-hander then shifted to first base when Rays manager Kevin Cash brought in reliever Chaz Roe, who got a fly ball from Mookie Betts.
After Kolarek then returned to the mound and Nate Lowe entered to play first base, Cora met with the umpires, which prompted around a 15-minute stoppage as the umpires discussed the matter.
An unhappy Cora again talked with the umpires after the third out, which delayed the start of the bottom on the eighth.
■ CUBS 4, GIANTS 1: SAN FRANCISCO — Javier Báez homered in the first inning, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and Chicago beat San Francisco after starter Jon Lester was scratched with an illness.
Báez hit his 25th homer and Bryant his 21st to help Chicago avoid a three-game sweep. The Cubs bounced back from a 5-4, 13-inning loss Tuesday night to give manager Joe Maddon his 442nd win with Chicago, tying Joe McCarthy for fifth in franchise history.
Bryant left in the fifth inning because of soreness in his right knee.
Kyle Ryan (3-1), the second of six pitchers used by the Cubs in place of Lester, retired five batters. Craig Kimbrel allowed two singles in the ninth but got Brandon Belt to fly out for his seventh save.
■ BREWERS 5, REDS 4: MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered, Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single and Josh Hader made a lights-out relief appearance to lift Milwaukee over Cincinnati to avoid a three-game sweep and end a five-game skid against Cincinnati.
Josh VanMeter hit his second homer and Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett had RBI hits to help Cincinnati build a 4-2 lead against starter Jhoulys Chacin. Braun kept Milwaukee close with a two-run shot in the first, his 15th homer of the season, and the Brewers rallied with Grandal’s two-run hit in the fifth.
■ PHILLIES 4, TIGERS 0: DETROIT — Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and Philadelphia beat Detroit to finish a quick two-game sweep.
J.T. Realmuto and Nick Williams homered for Philadelphia, which has won five of six.
Bryce Harper had the day off for the Phillies, but they didn’t need much offense. Velasquez (3-5) allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine.
Zimmermann (0-8) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Detroit is 8-35 since the start of June.
■ DIAMONDBACKS 5, ORIOLES 2: PHOENIX — Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer, Taylor Clarke pitched six effective innings and Arizona beat Baltimore.
Arizona closed out the series win with Kelly’s homer off John Means (8-6) in the fourth inning, a bounce-back performance by Clarke (3-3) and a little late-inning drama.
Arizona’s Yoshihisa Hirano and Archie Bradley worked out of bases-loaded jams in the seventh and eighth innings. Greg Holland started the ninth, but was visited by Arizona’s trainer after a walk, then was removed by manager Torey Lovullo following another walk. Yoan Lopez got the final three outs for his first career save.
■ NATIONALS 3, ROCKIES 2: WASHINGTON — Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon homered, and Washington beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.
Washington has won 22 of 31 home games and improved to 35-15 overall since May 24, the best record in the majors in that span. Colorado has dropped eight of nine and 15 of 18 to slide seven games under .500 for the first time since April 15.
Rendon smacked the first pitch from reliever Carlos Estevez (1-1) just over the wall in left-center for his 21st home run to open the seventh, a shot that was reviewed and upheld.
Wander Suero (3-5) worked a scoreless seventh, Fernando Rodney escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth and Sean Doolittle closed it out for his 22nd save in 26 tries.
■ Cardinals 14, Pirates 8: PITTSBURGH — Paul DeJong hit a career-high three home runs, including one during a nine-run second inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates.
DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt each hit two-run homers in the second while the Cardinals batted around against starter Jordan Lyles (5-7). St. Louis also had five doubles for a total of eight extra-base hits in the inning, tying a major league record.
Goldschmidt started the second by reaching on an error and came around on DeJong’s homer to left-center. After back-to-back doubles, Knizner hit his first career home run. A walk and a double scored another before Goldschmidt smashed an estimated 437-foot home run to the second deck in left to chase Lyles.
■ Marlins 2, White Sox 0: CHICAGO — Rookie Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first major league win and César Puello hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins won their second straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox.
Puello launched his fourth homer deep to left on the first pitch from Reynaldo López, making a winner out of Gallen (1-2) in his sixth start since joining the Marlins rotation on June 20.
The 23-year-old Gallen struck out nine, walked one and hit two batters in his longest outing to date.
Gallen threw 95 pitches, 68 strikes, before being replaced by Nick Anderson in the eighth. Jon Jay singled off Anderson with two outs before Jose Abreu sent a deep drive to center that Puello caught at the wall.
■ Padres 7, Mets 2: NEW YORK — Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits and the San Diego Padres beat Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets for their third win in 11 games since the All-Star break.
The Padres took advantage of three errors by left fielder Dominic Smith and sent the Mets to their fourth loss in five games.
Dinelson Lamet made his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery, allowing two runs in four innings while striking out six.
Matt Strahm (4-7) entered in the fifth and struck out four over two perfect innings. Craig Stammen got into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh before Andrew Munoz and Luis Perdomo tossed a hitless inning apiece.
■ Royals 2, Braves 0: ATLANTA — Brad Keller thrived in his Georgia homecoming, allowing only four hits in seven innings while adding a second-inning single for his first career RBI, and the Kansas City Royals beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves.
Keller (7-9), a 2013 graduate of Flowery Branch High School north of Atlanta, won his fourth straight decision.
Keller had been 2-6 with a 4.81 ERA in 13 road starts this season. There were no signs of those road struggles as he did not allow a baserunner to reach second base.
■ Yankees 10, Twins 7: MINNEAPOLIS — Didi Gregorius drove in three more runs with two of New York’s nine extra-base hits, and the Yankees clobbered Minnesota’s pitching once again in a 10-7 victory over the Twins.
Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnación each hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who outscored the Twins 30-27 to win this three-game series and turned Target Field into a private batting cage with a total of 48 hits, half of them for extra bases.
After ravaging Twins relievers during a split of the first two games, the Yankees turned on All-Star starter Jake Odorizzi (11-5) this time. He finished four innings, with 10 hits, nine runs and two walks allowed.
Gregorius, who went 8 for 10 with 10 RBIs in his two starts, hit an RBI double to ignite a four-run second. Mike Tauchman added a two-run triple before the inning was over. Gregorius got three hits, a day after going 5 for 5 with seven RBIs.
Eddie Rosario, Marwin Gonzalez and Nelson Cruz each homered for the Twins.
