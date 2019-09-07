■ Rangers 9, Orioles 4: BALTIMORE — Rougned Odor homered during a six-run first inning and the Texas Rangers cruised to their third straight victory over the Baltimore Orioles, 9-4 Saturday night.
Texas won its first road series since June 25-27, having gone 0-9-2 over that stretch.
Reliever Yohander Méndez (1-0) picked up the win after entering in the third and allowing one run with six strikeouts over 21/3 innings.
Anthony Santander went 1 for 5 with an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, and Rio Ruiz homered for the Orioles, who have lost seven of eight.
Baltimore starter Aaron Brooks (4-8) hit a batter, issued a walk and allowed a single to start the game. He had a throwing error on a grounder by Nick Solak that allowed the first run to score. Danny Santana followed with a two-run single and Odor, who entered the game batting .197, hit a three-run homer that boosted the lead to 6-0.
Odor finished with three hits.
■ Astros 2, Mariners 1: HOUSTON — Justin Verlander pitched seven strong innings to get his MLB-leading 18th win in his first start since throwing his third no-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Verlander (18-5) allowed four hits with one run and fanned seven in his 30th start of the season. He leads the American League with a 2.52 ERA and his 264 strikeouts are second in the majors behind teammate Gerrit Cole. Will Harris struck out one in a scoreless ninth for his second save.
With the game tied at one, Josh Reddick drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Alex Bregman tied it up with a solo home run in the sixth inning to help the Astros improve to 15-1 against the Mariners this season with their 10th straight win over their AL West foes.
Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi had retired 11 of the last 13 batters he’d faced when Bregman connected off of him on a shot to the seats in left field with no outs in the sixth to tie it at 1-all.
■ Phillies 5, Mets 0: NEW YORK — Drew Smyly pitched seven solid innings and the Philadelphia Phillies pounded down on Marcus Stroman and a porous Mets defense to beat New York and end a three-game skid.
César Hernández led off the game with his ninth homer, and Philadelphia grinded away early even with star Bryce Harper out of the lineup a day after being hit in the right hand by a fastball.
The Mets played sloppily behind Stroman (7-13), and the right-hander left trailing 5-0 after four innings. He allowed 10 hits and struck out six without issuing a walk.
Both clubs entered the day four games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card.
Philadelphia’s bullpen lost the club’s previous two games via walk-offs, but Smyly (4-6) left the relievers an easy task. He worked around three errors by limiting New York to four hits and striking out six.
■ Cardinals 10, Pirates 1: PITTSBURGH — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to break out of his slump and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals maintain their lead atop the NL Central with a 10-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cardinals entered the day 2 1/2 games ahead of Chicago for the division lead.
After Dexter Fowler opened the scoring with an RBI single earlier in the third inning, Ozuna connected against Steven Brault (4-4) for his 26th home run of the season and a 4-0 lead. The cleanup hitter also walked twice after having two hits in his 35 at-bats.
Wainwright (11-9) helped himself with a double and single while lasting seven innings for the second straight start. He gave up one run and six hits.
Starling Marte drove in the Pirates’ run with a single in the third. He had three RBIs and four hits, including a first-inning triple Saturday, in seven at-bats in two games since missing the previous two with a leg injury.
■ Rays 5, Blue Jays 3: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Travis d’Arnaud and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the eighth, Jordan Romano (0-2) walked pinch-hitter J-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier hit a double. D’Arnoud lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly that scored pinch-runner Michael Brosseau and broke a 3-3 tie. Robertson, who had tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh, hit a single off Ryan Tepera that drove in Kiermaier with an insurance run.
Nick Anderson (5-4) got the win and Oliver Drake struck out three straight for his second save in three tries.
The Rays won for the ninth time in 10 games as they battle Oakland and Cleveland for one of the two American League wild-card spots.
The Blue Jays lost their six straight despite a strong outing by Anthony Kay in his major league debut.
■ YANKEES 5, RED SOX 1: BOSTON — J.A. Happ pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Edwin Encarnacion homered and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox.
Happ and four relievers combined on a five-hitter for the AL East leaders.
J.D. Martinez homered off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth. The Red Sox began the day six games behind Oakland for the second AL wild-card spot.
Happ (12-8) allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.
After losing 6-1 at Fenway Park on Friday night, the Yankees were aided by a bright mid-afternoon sun that played tricks with Red Sox fielders on back-to-back doubles in a four-run fourth.
■ Diamondbacks 2, Reds 0: CINCINNATI — Rookie Alex Young struck out 12 in eight innings, Ketel Marte drove in a run and scored another and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their playoff surge, beating the Cincinnati Reds for their fifth straight victory.
Jimmie Sherfy fanned slugger Eugenio Suarez and rookie sensation Aristides Aquino with runners on first and second to end it.
The Diamondbacks have won 11 of 12 and moved a season-high eight games over .500. They began the day 2 1/2 games behind Chicago for the second NL wild-card spot.
Marte has been Arizona’s MVP during the surge. He singled home a run off Luis Castillo (14-6) in the fourth inning, advanced on Eduardo Escobar’s double and scored on Christian Walker’s groundout. In his last five games, Marte is 12 for 20 with two doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBIs.
Overall, Marte has 31 homers and 89 RBIs, both career highs. He also leads the NL in hits and multihit games.
■ ROYALS 7, MARLINS 2: MIAMI — Ryan McBroom doubled twice and had three RBI to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Miami Marlins.
McBroom’s bases-clearing double off Miami reliever Ryne Stanek in the seventh capped a six-run inning.
Jorge Soler hit his 41st homer, a solo blast in the ninth, and Hunter Dozier had two hits for the Royals, who have won six of seven.
Adam Conley (2-8) started the seventh in relief of Marlins starter Caleb Smith and allowed Bubba Starling’s leadoff infield single and walked pinch hitter Cheslor Cuthbert. Miami left-fielder Austin Dean muffed Whit Merrifield’s single that allowed Starling to score from third on the error and tie it at 1.
Dozier’s single with the bases loaded off Stanek put the Royals ahead 2-1 and Alex Gordon’s bases loaded increased Kansas City’s advantage.
Danny Duffy (6-6) allowed one run and two hits in six innings. Duffy struck out five and walked two.
