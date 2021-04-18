Rays 6, yankees 3
NEW YORK — Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, Tyler Glasnow overcame cramps and poor control to pitch five innings of one-run ball and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 6-3 Saturday and dropped New York to an AL-worst 5-9.
New York lost its seventh straight series to the Rays is last this late in the season for the first time since 1991, per Elias Sports. Fans in the Bronx again booed the Bombers, but they were more restrained a day after some hurled baseballs and other items on the field late in an 8-2 loss to the Rays.
DODGERS 2, PADRES 0
SAN DIEGO — Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate for Los Angeles.
Kershaw (3-1) struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. He also drew a bases-loaded walk against Yu Darvish (1-1) in the fifth, leading Los Angeles to its eighth straight win. Justin Turner hit a solo homer in the ninth.
METS 4, ROCKIES 3, 1ST GAME
ROCKIES 7, METS 2, 2ND GAME
DENVER — New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom struck out nine straight batters against Colorado, falling one shy of matching Tom Seaver’s major league record, and finished with 14 strikeouts to win the doubleheader opener.
German Márquez pitched a two-hitter for his second career complete as the Rockies won the nightcap, stopping a seven-game losing streak and the Mets’ four-game winning streak. Josh Fuentes broke open the game with a three-run homer in the fifth off Jacob Barnes.
CUBS 13, BRAVES 4
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice, and Chicago won on an afternoon when Atlanta returned Sean Kazmar Jr. to the major leagues for the first time in 13 years.
Javier Báez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs. who stopped a three-game losing streak. Trevor Williams (2-1) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.
ASTROS 1, MARINERS 0
SEATTLE — Zack Greinke pitched eight sharp innings, rookie Taylor Jones drove in the only run and depleted Houston ended a six-game losing streak.
Greinke (2-1) allowed four hits and walked none. He struck out six, two on 67 mph curveballs. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his first save.
NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes homered off Luke Weaver (1-1), drove in two runs and became the first major league catcher to throw out Tim Locastro on a steal attempt after 29 consecutive swipes to start his career, and Washington strung together consecutive wins for the first time this season.
Locastro was thrown out making a dive into second base in the third inning and left the game with a dislocated left pinkie finger.
BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 1, 1ST GAME
ROYALS 3, BLUE JAYS 2, 2ND GAME
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steven Matz (3-0) held Kansas City without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Mike Minor (1-1) for Toronto in the seven-inning doubleheader opener.
Matz allowed only a pair of walks before Nicky Lopez’s blooper to left with one out in the sixth. Matz gave up Andrew Benintendi’s two-out double later in the inning and wound up pitching six innings with five strikeouts.
CARDINALS 9, PHILLIES 4
PHILADELPHIA — Yadier Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four runs, and Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered for St. Louis.
Ryan Helsley (1-0) allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory. St. Louis won for just the second time in its last seven games, breaking the game open with six runs in the third off Matt Moore (0-1). Moore recorded consecutive outs to start the frame before a two-out barrage.
RED SOX 7, WHITE SOX 4
BOSTON — Wearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, Boston beat Chicago when Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning.
The uniforms — lacking any red — honor the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race. They featured yellow tops with powder-blue lettering across the front, numbers on the back and caps, with white pants. Boston was the first of seven big league teams that will don a new City Series look this season.
ATHLETICS 7, TIGERS 0
OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and Oakland shut out Detroit for a second straight game while winning its seventh win in a row.
After Oakland’s 3-0 victory Friday, Cole Irvin (1-2) struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s. The last time the A’s blanked the Tigers on back-to-back days was in June 1973 when Ken Holtzman and Catfish Hunter did it on Oakland’s way to the second of three straight World Series championships.
Casey Mize (1-1) gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.
REDS 3, INDIANS 2, 10 INNINGS
CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati’s tying run before pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson’s single off Oliver Perez (0-1) in the 10th won it.
Tucker Barnhart homered in the second for the Reds. Sean Doolittle (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win. Sonny Gray made his first appearance of the season for the Reds after being sidelined with a muscle strain in his back. He gave up two runs and six hits, striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.
MARLINS 7, GIANTS 6, 10 INNINGS
MIAMI — Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and Miami rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings.
San Francisco led 5-3 before RBI singles in the ninth by Alfaro and Starling Marte off Jake McGee. The closer threw 35 pitches in the inning, retiring Adam Duvall on an inning-ending flyout that stranded the bases loaded.
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brett Anderson pitched seven effective innings and Milwaukee built a big lead early and breezed past Pittsburgh.
Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff single in the first inning and the Brewers went on to score five times, with every run coming with two outs. Bradley, who had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0.
