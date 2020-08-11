BLUE JAYS 5, MARLINS 4, 10 INNINGS: BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the first major league game in Buffalo since 1915, Travis Shaw hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays settled into their new nest with a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Francisco Cervelli’s three-run homer with two outs in the Miami ninth made it 4-all. Logan Forsythe then nearly put the Marlins ahead with a long drive in the 10th that originally was ruled a two-run homer, then reversed to a foul ball on review.
The Jays loaded the bases with one out in the 10th and Shaw singled to right field for his first RBI in 25 at-bats with the Blue Jays.
REDS 6, ROYALS 5, 10 INNINGS: CINCINNATI — Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds blew another late lead before rallying for a 6-5 victory over Kansas City.
The Royals tied it 5-5 in the eighth on Ryan McBroom’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off Amir Garrett, but they couldn’t keep their four-game winning streak going.
With a designated runner on second base in the 10th, Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Nick Castellanos and Votto doubled off the wall in center field.
YANKEES 9, BRAVES 6: NEW YORK — Aaron Judge dented an advertisement with a scorching home run, Jordan Montgomery pitched efficiently and the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. about 90 minutes before first pitch with a sore left wrist. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year homered three times during a doubleheader Sunday against Philadelphia but was pulled early in a blowout loss Monday. It’s unclear when the injury occurred.
Judge smashed his 113.1 mph homer off a sign above the home bullpen in right-center field, leaving his mark on a shot leading off the fifth.
NATIONALS 2, METS 1: NEW YORK — Max Scherzer showed no effects of hamstring trouble, navigating heavy traffic early for his first win this season, and Trea Turner hit a record-breaking leadoff homer to help the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets.
Howie Kendrick had three hits and Victor Robles blooped an RBI single for the Nats,
Rick Porcello (1-2) threw six solid innings but was outpitched by Scherzer (1-1) in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners and former Detroit teammates.
CUBS 7, INDIANS 1: CLEVELAND — Jon Lester looked comfortable on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, who welcomed back manager Terry Francona after a couple bumpy days.
Lester (2-0) allowed three hits in six innings as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016.
Four years ago, the left-hander pitched three scoreless innings of relief in a drama-filled Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs beat the Indians to win their first title since 1908.
WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4: DETROIT — Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Chicago White Sox snapped Detroit’s four-game winning streak with an 8-4 victory over the Tigers.
Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit.
Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.
FROM WIRE REPORTS