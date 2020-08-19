INDIANS 6, PIRATES 1: PITTSBURGH — Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Cleveland Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
The 25-year-old Civale allowed five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with Josh Bell’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Carlos Santana broke open a scoreless game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing double in the eighth as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500 (15-9).
METS 5, MARLINS 3: MIAMI — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Mets beat Miami for the third night in a row.
DeGrom struck out seven, walked none, allowed four hits and departed after throwing 91 pitches. Edwin Diaz (1-0) walked in a run in the eighth but pitched a perfect ninth.
The Marlins have lost five games in a row to fall to 9-9.
RAYS 4, YANKEES 2: NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and streaking Tampa Bay beat the Yankees, taking advantage of a costly error by reliever Zack Britton.
Jalen Beeks pitched out of a ninth-inning jam and Tampa Bay got home runs from slumping hitters Ji-Man Choi and Mike Zunino off Gerrit Cole, who struck out 10 in a no-decision.
BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2: BALTIMORE — Randal Grichuk hit two home runs, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of fading Baltimore.
Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.
RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 3: BOSTON — Boston ended its nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs in a win over Philadelphia.
Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.
CARDINALS 9, CUBS 3, Game 1: CHICAGO — Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and St. Louis held Chicago to two hits.
Jack Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh. Tyler Webb (1-1) got four outs and the Cardinals got back to winning after dropping two straight to the NL Central leaders.
ROYALS 4, REDS 0, Game 1: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading Kansas City past Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader.
