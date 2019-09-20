■ BRAVES 6, GIANTS 0: ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy’s last year as San Francisco manager.
Acuña scored three runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta’s 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.
■ CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1: CHICAGO — Yadier Molina had three of St. Louis’ four hits, including a two-run single, and the Cardinals held off the fading Chicago.
Carlos Martinez got the final two outs, and the Cardinals stretched their NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over Milwaukee and five games over Chicago. The Cubs are 1 1/2 games behind the Brewers for the second NL wild card, with Milwaukee set to play later Friday against Pittsburgh.
■ INDIANS 5, PHILLIES 2: CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco got his first save in five years, and Cleveland beat Philadelphia to maintain position for the second AL wild card and damage the Phillies’ playoff chances.
Cleveland (91-63) began the night tied with Tampa Bay for the second wild card, two games behind Oakland. The Indians were four games behind AL Central-leading Minnesota.
■ METS 8, REDS 1: CINCINNATI — Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 50th home run, Jacob deGrom pitched shutout ball for seven innings and New York beat Cincinnati.
Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer and Jeff McNeil added a solo shot for the Mets, who opened the day 3 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. The Brewers hosted Pittsburgh on Friday night.
■ NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 4: MIAMI — Trea Turner hit two solo homers as Washington beat Miami.
Washington had dropped four of six. It began the day with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.
The Marlins became the third team to lose 100 games this season, joining the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. Miami also had 100-loss seasons in 1998 and 2013.
■ ORIOLES 5, MARINERS 3: BALTIMORE — Félix Hernández labored through five innings in what was likely his penultimate start with Seattle, and Baltimore got home runs from Anthony Santander and Hanser Alberto in the win.
■ BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 3: NEW YORK — Star second baseman Gleyber Torres prompted an audible gasp from the Yankee Stadium crowd when his right leg buckled while fielding a grounder and made an early exit in New York’s loss to Toronto.
■ WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 1: DETROIT — Eloy Jiménez hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, and Yoán Moncada also went deep as Chicago breezed past Detroit.
■ Astros 6, Angels 4: HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit two home runs, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman also connected and the Houston Astros dropped their magic number to clinch the AL Central to one by beating the Los Angeles Angels.
Altuve sent Jaime Barria’s fifth pitch into the left field seats to spark a five-run first inning, which also included Bregman’s 38th homer and Correa’s first connection after missing nearly a month with a sore back.
Zack Greinke (17-5) retired his first six batters before Kevan Smith hit his first pitch of the third inning into the bullpen in right-center.