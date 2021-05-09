CARDINALS 2, ROCKIES 0
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday.
Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded for his second career save and first this season. St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall.
YANKEES 3, NATIONALS 2NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending single off Brad Hand in the ninth inning, and New York beat Washington for its second straight walk-off win over the Nationals.
Hand (2-1) walked Tyler Wade and pinch-hitter Aaron Judge starting the ninth, a day after walking his first batter and blowing ninth- and 10th-inning leads in a game the Yankees won 4-3 in 11 innings.
METS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2NEW YORK — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, and New York won its fifth in row.
DeGrom (3-2) was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for the trainer after throwing two warmup pitches ahead of the sixth. He was scheduled for an MRI.
ANGELS 2, DODGERS 1ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping Dodgers.
After the Dodgers struck first in the third on Chris Taylor’s two-out RBI single, the Angels responded in the home half when Walsh lined a bases-loaded, ground-rule double off Trevor Bauer (3-2).
RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 3BALTIMORE — Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and Boston improved to 6-0 at Camden Yards this season.
The Red Sox have won five of six and own the best record in the majors at 22-13. During last year’s pandemic-shortened season, they were 24-36.
RAYS 4, ATHLETICS 3OAKLAND, Calif. — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and Tampa Bay held off Oakland to avoid a series sweep.
The A’s squandered a chance in the eighth when Matt Olson hesitated on Andrew Kittredge’s passed ball and was thrown out at third by catcher Mike Zunino.
BREWERS 6, CUBS 5CHICAGO — Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings and Pittsburgh held on in the ninth to end Chicago’s five-game winning streak.
Wilmer Difo had three hits and drove in three runs as the Pirates won for just the third time in their last 20 games at Wrigley Field.
PADRES 11, GIANTS 1SAN FRANCISCO — Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and San Diego roughed up San Francisco.
Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers (2-1) followed with three more shutout innings.
BREWERS 2, MARLINS 1, 10 INNINGSMIAMI — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and seven Milwaukee pitchers combined on a six-hitter.
Miami reliever Anthony Bass (1-3) retired the first two batters in the 10th, but after an intentional walk, Taylor’s hit brought home automatic runner Pablo Reyes from second.
ASTROS 7, BLUE JAYS 4HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as Houston built a big lead early against Toronto.
Jose Altuve added a solo homer for the Astros to help them win two of three in the series. Tucker’s homer highlighted a four-run fourth inning that extended the lead to 7-0.
WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 3KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu each had three RBIs to help Chicago finish a three-game sweep, handing Kansas City its eighth consecutive loss.
The Royals went winless on their seven-game homestand. They opened it up 1 1/2 games in the AL Central but leave their friendly confines back 3 1/2 games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.
BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 1ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.
Freeman, the reigning NL MVP who began the game 1 for 24 in May, hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, to make it 5-1 in the third as the Braves won their second straight game and fifth in the last six. Freeman finished 3 for 3 and reached base four times, raising his batting average 20 points to .217.
