All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 13 .581 -
New York 16 14 .533 1½
Tampa Bay 16 15 .516 2
Toronto 14 14 .500 2½
Baltimore 15 16 .484 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 13 .552 -
Cleveland 16 13 .552 -
Kansas City 16 13 .552 -
Minnesota 11 18 .379 5
Detroit 9 22 .290 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 12 .613 -
Seattle 17 15 .531 2½
Houston 15 15 .500 3½
Texas 15 17 .469 4½
Los Angeles 13 15 .464 4½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 16 15 .516 -
New York 12 13 .480 1
Atlanta 14 16 .467 1½
Washington 12 14 .462 1½
Miami 13 16 .448 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 18 13 .581 -
Milwaukee 17 14 .548 1
Cincinnati 14 15 .483 3
Chicago 14 16 .467 3½
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 13 .581 -
San Diego 18 14 .563 ½
Los Angeles 17 14 .548 1
Arizona 15 15 .500 2½
Colorado 12 19 .387 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3
Boston 11, Detroit 7
Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0
Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3
Texas 3, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, (n)
Toronto at Oakland, (n)
Thursday’s Games
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 2:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 8:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game
Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 8, Arizona 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, (n)
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-2) at Washington (Lester 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 5:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.