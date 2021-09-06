All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 87 51 .630 -

New York 78 59 .569 8½

Boston 79 61 .564 9

Toronto 74 62 .544 12

Baltimore 43 93 .316 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 79 58 .577 -

Cleveland 68 67 .504 10

Detroit 65 74 .468 15

Kansas City 62 75 .453 17

Minnesota 60 77 .438 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 80 57 .584 -

Seattle 75 63 .543 5½

Oakland 74 63 .540 6

Los Angeles 68 69 .496 12

Texas 48 88 .353 31½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 72 64 .529 -

Philadelphia 71 66 .518 1½

New York 69 69 .500 4

Miami 57 80 .416 15½

Washington 57 80 .416 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 84 55 .604 -

Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11

St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½

Chicago 64 75 .460 20

Pittsburgh 49 89 .355 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 88 50 .638 -

Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1

San Diego 73 64 .533 14½

Colorado 63 75 .457 25

Arizona 45 93 .326 43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2

Houston 11, Seattle 2

Texas at L.A. Angels, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 10, Colorado 5

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

