All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 87 51 .630 -
New York 78 59 .569 8½
Boston 79 61 .564 9
Toronto 74 62 .544 12
Baltimore 43 93 .316 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 79 58 .577 -
Cleveland 68 67 .504 10
Detroit 65 74 .468 15
Kansas City 62 75 .453 17
Minnesota 60 77 .438 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 80 57 .584 -
Seattle 75 63 .543 5½
Oakland 74 63 .540 6
Los Angeles 68 69 .496 12
Texas 48 88 .353 31½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 72 64 .529 -
Philadelphia 71 66 .518 1½
New York 69 69 .500 4
Miami 57 80 .416 15½
Washington 57 80 .416 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 84 55 .604 -
Cincinnati 73 66 .525 11
St. Louis 69 67 .507 13½
Chicago 64 75 .460 20
Pittsburgh 49 89 .355 34½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 88 50 .638 -
Los Angeles 87 51 .630 1
San Diego 73 64 .533 14½
Colorado 63 75 .457 25
Arizona 45 93 .326 43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 10, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 2
Houston 11, Seattle 2
Texas at L.A. Angels, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 5:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 12, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 10, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.