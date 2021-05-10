All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 14 .611 -

New York 18 16 .529 3

Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3

Toronto 17 16 .515 3½

Baltimore 16 19 .457 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 19 13 .594 -

Cleveland 18 14 .563 1

Kansas City 16 17 .485 3½

Minnesota 12 20 .375 7

Detroit 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 21 15 .583 -

Houston 18 17 .514 2½

Seattle 18 17 .514 2½

Texas 18 18 .500 3

Los Angeles 16 18 .471 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 16 13 .552 -

Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1

Atlanta 17 17 .500 1½

Miami 15 18 .455 3

Washington 13 17 .433 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 21 14 .600 -

Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2

Chicago 17 17 .500 3½

Cincinnati 16 16 .500 3½

Pittsburgh 14 20 .412 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 20 14 .588 -

San Diego 19 16 .543 1½

Los Angeles 18 17 .514 2½

Arizona 15 19 .441 5

Colorado 12 22 .353 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Texas 10, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

Texas at San Francisco, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 2, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Miami at Arizona, (n)

Texas at San Francisco, (n)

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Colorado, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended for You