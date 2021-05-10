All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 14 .611 -
New York 18 16 .529 3
Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3
Toronto 17 16 .515 3½
Baltimore 16 19 .457 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 13 .594 -
Cleveland 18 14 .563 1
Kansas City 16 17 .485 3½
Minnesota 12 20 .375 7
Detroit 10 24 .294 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 21 15 .583 -
Houston 18 17 .514 2½
Seattle 18 17 .514 2½
Texas 18 18 .500 3
Los Angeles 16 18 .471 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 13 .552 -
Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1
Atlanta 17 17 .500 1½
Miami 15 18 .455 3
Washington 13 17 .433 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 14 .600 -
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2
Chicago 17 17 .500 3½
Cincinnati 16 16 .500 3½
Pittsburgh 14 20 .412 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 20 14 .588 -
San Diego 19 16 .543 1½
Los Angeles 18 17 .514 2½
Arizona 15 19 .441 5
Colorado 12 22 .353 8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Texas 10, Seattle 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
Texas at San Francisco, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 2, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 11, San Francisco 1
L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
Miami at Arizona, (n)
Texas at San Francisco, (n)
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 5:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Colorado, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.