All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 50 17 .746 -
Toronto 38 29 .567 12
Boston 37 31 .544 13½
Tampa Bay 36 31 .537 14
Baltimore 30 38 .441 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 -
Cleveland 34 28 .548 1
Chicago 32 33 .492 4½
Detroit 26 41 .388 11½
Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 25 .621 -
Los Angeles 33 36 .478 9½
Texas 31 35 .470 10
Seattle 29 39 .426 13
Oakland 23 45 .338 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 24 .652 -
Atlanta 39 29 .574 5½
Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8½
Miami 29 36 .446 14
Washington 24 46 .343 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 30 .565 -
St. Louis 38 31 .551 1
Pittsburgh 27 39 .409 10½
Chicago 25 42 .373 13
Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 -
San Diego 41 27 .603 ½
San Francisco 37 29 .561 3½
Arizona 32 36 .471 9½
Colorado 30 37 .448 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:49 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
Arizona at San Diego, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 6:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.