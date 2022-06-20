All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 50 17 .746 -

Toronto 38 29 .567 12

Boston 37 31 .544 13½

Tampa Bay 36 31 .537 14

Baltimore 30 38 .441 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 38 30 .559 -

Cleveland 34 28 .548 1

Chicago 32 33 .492 4½

Detroit 26 41 .388 11½

Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 41 25 .621 -

Los Angeles 33 36 .478 9½

Texas 31 35 .470 10

Seattle 29 39 .426 13

Oakland 23 45 .338 19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 45 24 .652 -

Atlanta 39 29 .574 5½

Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8½

Miami 29 36 .446 14

Washington 24 46 .343 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 39 30 .565 -

St. Louis 38 31 .551 1

Pittsburgh 27 39 .409 10½

Chicago 25 42 .373 13

Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 40 25 .615 -

San Diego 41 27 .603 ½

San Francisco 37 29 .561 3½

Arizona 32 36 .471 9½

Colorado 30 37 .448 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:49 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

Arizona at San Diego, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 6:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Recommended for You