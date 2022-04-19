All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 5 .545 -
New York 6 5 .545 -
Toronto 6 5 .545 -
Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 ½
Baltimore 3 7 .300 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 -
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Kansas City 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 6 .400 2½
Minnesota 4 7 .364 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 4 .600 -
Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½
Oakland 6 5 .545 ½
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222 3½
NATIONL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 3 .750 -
Washington 6 7 .462 3½
Atlanta 5 7 .417 4
Miami 4 6 .400 4
Philadelphia 4 7 .364 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 6 3 .667 -
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½
Chicago 6 5 .545 1
Pittsburgh 5 6 .455 2
Cincinnati 2 9 .182 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 -
Colorado 7 3 .700 1
San Francisco 7 4 .636 1½
San Diego 7 5 .583 2
Arizona 3 8 .273 5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels at Houston, (n)
Baltimore at Oakland, (n)
Texas at Seattle, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game
St. Louis 5, Miami 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia at Colorado, (n)
Cincinnati at San Diego, (n)
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.