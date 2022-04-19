All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 5 .545 -

New York 6 5 .545 -

Toronto 6 5 .545 -

Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 ½

Baltimore 3 7 .300 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 3 .667 -

Cleveland 4 5 .444 2

Kansas City 4 5 .444 2

Detroit 4 6 .400 2½

Minnesota 4 7 .364 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 4 .600 -

Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½

Oakland 6 5 .545 ½

Seattle 5 5 .500 1

Texas 2 7 .222 3½

NATIONL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 3 .750 -

Washington 6 7 .462 3½

Atlanta 5 7 .417 4

Miami 4 6 .400 4

Philadelphia 4 7 .364 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 6 3 .667 -

Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½

Chicago 6 5 .545 1

Pittsburgh 5 6 .455 2

Cincinnati 2 9 .182 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 8 2 .800 -

Colorado 7 3 .700 1

San Francisco 7 4 .636 1½

San Diego 7 5 .583 2

Arizona 3 8 .273 5½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels at Houston, (n)

Baltimore at Oakland, (n)

Texas at Seattle, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game

St. Louis 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia at Colorado, (n)

Cincinnati at San Diego, (n)

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-2) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

