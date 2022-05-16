All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 26 9 .743 -

Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 5½

Toronto 19 17 .528 7½

Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½

Boston 13 21 .382 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 20 15 .571 -

Chicago 17 17 .500 2½

Cleveland 16 17 .485 3

Kansas City 12 21 .364 7

Detroit 13 23 .361 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 23 12 .657 -

Los Angeles 24 14 .632 ½

Seattle 16 20 .444 7½

Texas 15 19 .441 7½

Oakland 15 22 .405 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 23 13 .639 -

Philadelphia 17 18 .486 5½

Miami 16 19 .457 6½

Atlanta 16 20 .444 7

Washington 12 25 .324 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 23 13 .639 -

St. Louis 19 15 .559 3

Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 7½

Chicago 14 20 .412 8

Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 21 12 .636 -

San Diego 22 13 .629 -

San Francisco 20 14 .588 1½

Arizona 18 17 .514 4

Colorado 17 17 .500 4½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Houston at Boston, (n)

Minnesota at Oakland, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco at Colorado, (n)

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

