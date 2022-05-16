All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 9 .743 -
Tampa Bay 21 15 .583 5½
Toronto 19 17 .528 7½
Baltimore 14 22 .389 12½
Boston 13 21 .382 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 15 .571 -
Chicago 17 17 .500 2½
Cleveland 16 17 .485 3
Kansas City 12 21 .364 7
Detroit 13 23 .361 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 12 .657 -
Los Angeles 24 14 .632 ½
Seattle 16 20 .444 7½
Texas 15 19 .441 7½
Oakland 15 22 .405 9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 23 13 .639 -
Philadelphia 17 18 .486 5½
Miami 16 19 .457 6½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 7
Washington 12 25 .324 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 13 .639 -
St. Louis 19 15 .559 3
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 7½
Chicago 14 20 .412 8
Cincinnati 9 26 .257 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 -
San Diego 22 13 .629 -
San Francisco 20 14 .588 1½
Arizona 18 17 .514 4
Colorado 17 17 .500 4½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Houston at Boston, (n)
Minnesota at Oakland, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco at Colorado, (n)
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.