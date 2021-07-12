All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 36 .604 _
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½
New York 46 43 .517 8
Toronto 45 42 .517 8
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 35 .607 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8
Detroit 40 51 .440 15
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 55 36 .604 _
Oakland 52 40 .565 3½
Seattle 48 43 .527 7
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9
Texas 35 55 .389 19½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 40 .540 _
Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4
Washington 42 47 .472 6
Miami 39 50 .438 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4
Chicago 44 46 .489 8
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 57 32 .640 _
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2
San Diego 53 40 .570 6
Colorado 40 51 .440 18
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Texas 1
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami 7, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 3, Washington 1
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled