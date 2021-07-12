All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 55 36 .604 _

Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 1½

New York 46 43 .517 8

Toronto 45 42 .517 8

Baltimore 28 61 .315 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 54 35 .607 _

Cleveland 45 42 .517 8

Detroit 40 51 .440 15

Minnesota 39 50 .438 15

Kansas City 36 53 .404 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 55 36 .604 _

Oakland 52 40 .565 3½

Seattle 48 43 .527 7

Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9

Texas 35 55 .389 19½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 40 .540 _

Philadelphia 44 44 .500 3½

Atlanta 44 45 .494 4

Washington 42 47 .472 6

Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _

Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4

Chicago 44 46 .489 8

St. Louis 44 46 .489 8

Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 57 32 .640 _

Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2

San Diego 53 40 .570 6

Colorado 40 51 .440 18

Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Minnesota 12, Detroit 9, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 7, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 3, Washington 1

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Recommended for You