All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 -
New York 81 64 .559 9
Toronto 81 64 .559 9
Boston 81 65 .555 9½
Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 -
Cleveland 70 73 .490 12
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 64 82 .438 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 60 .583 -
Seattle 78 66 .542 6
Oakland 77 66 .538 6½
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½
Texas 54 90 .375 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 67 .531 -
Philadelphia 72 72 .500 4½
New York 72 73 .497 5
Miami 61 84 .421 16
Washington 60 85 .414 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 55 .618 -
Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14½
St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½
Chicago 66 79 .455 23½
Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 36
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 -
Los Angeles 92 53 .634 2½
San Diego 74 69 .517 19½
Colorado 67 78 .462 27½
Arizona 47 97 .326 47
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 15, Texas 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Texas 8, Houston 1
Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Oakland at Kansas City,(n)
Boston at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 2:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 5, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, (n)
San Diego at San Francisco, (n)
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.