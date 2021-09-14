All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 -

New York 81 64 .559 9

Toronto 81 64 .559 9

Boston 81 65 .555 9½

Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 82 61 .573 -

Cleveland 70 73 .490 12

Detroit 68 76 .472 14½

Kansas City 65 78 .455 17

Minnesota 64 82 .438 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 84 60 .583 -

Seattle 78 66 .542 6

Oakland 77 66 .538 6½

Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½

Texas 54 90 .375 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 67 .531 -

Philadelphia 72 72 .500 4½

New York 72 73 .497 5

Miami 61 84 .421 16

Washington 60 85 .414 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 89 55 .618 -

Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14½

St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½

Chicago 66 79 .455 23½

Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 36

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-San Francisco 94 50 .653 -

Los Angeles 92 53 .634 2½

San Diego 74 69 .517 19½

Colorado 67 78 .462 27½

Arizona 47 97 .326 47

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Oakland at Kansas City,(n)

Boston at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 2:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee at Detroit, (n)

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, (n)

San Diego at San Francisco, (n)

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

