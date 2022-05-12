All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 8 .733 -
Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4
Toronto 17 15 .531 6
Baltimore 14 18 .438 9
Boston 11 20 .355 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 14 .563 -
Chicago 15 14 .517 1½
Cleveland 15 15 .500 2
Kansas City 10 19 .345 6½
Detroit 9 23 .281 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 21 11 .656 -
Los Angeles 21 12 .636 ½
Seattle 14 18 .438 7
Texas 13 17 .433 7
Oakland 14 19 .424 7½
NATIONL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 11 .667 -
Atlanta 15 17 .469 6½
Miami 14 17 .452 7
Philadelphia 14 17 .452 7
Washington 11 22 .333 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 12 .625 -
St. Louis 17 14 .548 2½
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 6½
Chicago 11 19 .367 8
Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 9 .690 -
San Diego 20 12 .625 1½
San Francisco 19 12 .613 2
Arizona 17 15 .531 4½
Colorado 16 15 .516 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, sus.
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami 11, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.