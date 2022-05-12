All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 22 8 .733 -

Tampa Bay 19 13 .594 4

Toronto 17 15 .531 6

Baltimore 14 18 .438 9

Boston 11 20 .355 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 14 .563 -

Chicago 15 14 .517 1½

Cleveland 15 15 .500 2

Kansas City 10 19 .345 6½

Detroit 9 23 .281 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 11 .656 -

Los Angeles 21 12 .636 ½

Seattle 14 18 .438 7

Texas 13 17 .433 7

Oakland 14 19 .424 7½

NATIONL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 22 11 .667 -

Atlanta 15 17 .469 6½

Miami 14 17 .452 7

Philadelphia 14 17 .452 7

Washington 11 22 .333 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 20 12 .625 -

St. Louis 17 14 .548 2½

Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 6½

Chicago 11 19 .367 8

Cincinnati 8 24 .250 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 20 9 .690 -

San Diego 20 12 .625 1½

San Francisco 19 12 .613 2

Arizona 17 15 .531 4½

Colorado 16 15 .516 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, sus.

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

