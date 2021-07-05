All Times CDT
AMERICN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 53 32 .624 -
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4
Toronto 43 39 .524 8½
New York 42 41 .506 10
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 35 .583 -
Cleveland 42 40 .512 6
Detroit 39 46 .459 10½
Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½
Kansas City 35 49 .417 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 -
Oakland 49 37 .570 3½
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9
Texas 33 52 .388 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 37 .543 -
Atlanta 41 43 .488 4½
Philadelphia 40 42 .488 4½
Washington 40 42 .488 4½
Miami 36 47 .434 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 -
Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6
Chicago 42 43 .494 8½
St. Louis 42 44 .488 9
Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 31 .631 -
Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½
San Diego 50 36 .581 4
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½
Arizona 23 63 .267 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 4, Texas 1
Boston 1, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 8:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 11:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington at San Diego, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 8:45 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.