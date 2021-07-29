All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 63 41 .606 _

Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 1½

New York 53 48 .525 8½

Toronto 51 48 .515 9½

Baltimore 35 66 .347 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 60 43 .583 _

Cleveland 50 49 .505 8

Detroit 50 55 .476 11

Kansas City 45 56 .446 14

Minnesota 43 60 .417 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 63 40 .612 _

Oakland 57 46 .553 6

Seattle 55 48 .534 8

Los Angeles 51 50 .505 11

Texas 36 66 .353 26½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 54 47 .535 _

Philadelphia 51 51 .500 3½

Atlanta 51 52 .495 4

Washington 47 55 .461 7½

Miami 44 58 .431 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 61 42 .592 _

Cincinnati 54 49 .524 7

St. Louis 51 51 .500 9½

Chicago 50 54 .481 11½

Pittsburgh 38 64 .373 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 64 38 .627 _

Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3

San Diego 59 45 .567 6

Colorado 44 58 .431 20

Arizona 32 71 .311 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Boston 4, Toronto 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Oakland at L.A. Angels, (n)

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 1-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 8:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado at San Diego, (n)

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 6:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 8:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

