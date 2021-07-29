All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 63 41 .606 _
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 1½
New York 53 48 .525 8½
Toronto 51 48 .515 9½
Baltimore 35 66 .347 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 43 .583 _
Cleveland 50 49 .505 8
Detroit 50 55 .476 11
Kansas City 45 56 .446 14
Minnesota 43 60 .417 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 63 40 .612 _
Oakland 57 46 .553 6
Seattle 55 48 .534 8
Los Angeles 51 50 .505 11
Texas 36 66 .353 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 47 .535 _
Philadelphia 51 51 .500 3½
Atlanta 51 52 .495 4
Washington 47 55 .461 7½
Miami 44 58 .431 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 61 42 .592 _
Cincinnati 54 49 .524 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500 9½
Chicago 50 54 .481 11½
Pittsburgh 38 64 .373 22½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 64 38 .627 _
Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3
San Diego 59 45 .567 6
Colorado 44 58 .431 20
Arizona 32 71 .311 32½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 17, Minnesota 14
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Houston 11, Seattle 4
Boston 4, Toronto 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Oakland at L.A. Angels, (n)
Friday's Games
Kansas City (Lynch 1-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 8:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 8, Miami 7
Arizona 3, Texas 2
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado at San Diego, (n)
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 6:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 8:45 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.