All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 9 .727 -
Tampa Bay 20 14 .588 4½
Toronto 18 16 .529 6½
Baltimore 14 20 .412 10½
Boston 13 20 .394 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 15 .559 -
Chicago 16 16 .500 2
Cleveland 16 16 .500 2
Kansas City 11 20 .355 6½
Detroit 11 23 .324 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 12 .647 -
Los Angeles 22 13 .629 ½
Seattle 15 18 .455 6½
Oakland 15 20 .429 7½
Texas 13 19 .406 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 12 .647 -
Philadelphia 16 17 .485 5½
Atlanta 16 18 .471 6
Miami 15 18 .455 6½
Washington 12 23 .343 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 13 .618 -
St. Louis 18 15 .545 2½
Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6½
Chicago 12 20 .375 8
Cincinnati 9 25 .265 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 11 .645 -
San Diego 21 13 .618 ½
San Francisco 20 13 .606 1
Arizona 18 16 .529 3½
Colorado 17 16 .515 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 11, Texas 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, (n)
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2nd game, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 12:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 12:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1), 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 10:35 a.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.