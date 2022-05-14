All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 24 9 .727 -

Tampa Bay 20 14 .588 4½

Toronto 18 16 .529 6½

Baltimore 14 20 .412 10½

Boston 13 20 .394 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 19 15 .559 -

Chicago 16 16 .500 2

Cleveland 16 16 .500 2

Kansas City 11 20 .355 6½

Detroit 11 23 .324 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 22 12 .647 -

Los Angeles 22 13 .629 ½

Seattle 15 18 .455 6½

Oakland 15 20 .429 7½

Texas 13 19 .406 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 22 12 .647 -

Philadelphia 16 17 .485 5½

Atlanta 16 18 .471 6

Miami 15 18 .455 6½

Washington 12 23 .343 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 21 13 .618 -

St. Louis 18 15 .545 2½

Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6½

Chicago 12 20 .375 8

Cincinnati 9 25 .265 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 20 11 .645 -

San Diego 21 13 .618 ½

San Francisco 20 13 .606 1

Arizona 18 16 .529 3½

Colorado 17 16 .515 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, (n)

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2nd game, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 12:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 12:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1), 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 10:35 a.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 12:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

