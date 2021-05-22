Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 18 .617 _
Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 1
New York 27 19 .587 1½
Toronto 23 21 .523 4½
Baltimore 17 28 .378 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 18 .591 _
Cleveland 24 19 .558 1½
Kansas City 21 23 .477 5
Detroit 18 27 .400 8½
Minnesota 16 29 .356 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 27 19 .587 _
Houston 26 20 .565 1
Seattle 21 24 .467 5½
Texas 21 27 .438 7
Los Angeles 19 26 .422 7½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 18 .538 _
Atlanta 22 24 .478 2½
Philadelphia 22 24 .478 2½
Miami 21 24 .467 3
Washington 19 23 .452 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 19 .578 _
Chicago 23 22 .511 3
Milwaukee 22 23 .489 4
Cincinnati 20 24 .455 5½
Pittsburgh 18 27 .400 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 28 17 .622 _
Los Angeles 28 18 .609 ½
San Francisco 28 18 .609 ½
Arizona 18 29 .383 11
Colorado 17 29 .370 11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings
Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 8, Houston 4
Kansas City 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 7, Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday's Games
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 12, Baltimore 9
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3
Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 1:20 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.