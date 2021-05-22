Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 29 18 .617 _

Tampa Bay 28 19 .596 1

New York 27 19 .587 1½

Toronto 23 21 .523 4½

Baltimore 17 28 .378 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 18 .591 _

Cleveland 24 19 .558 1½

Kansas City 21 23 .477 5

Detroit 18 27 .400 8½

Minnesota 16 29 .356 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 27 19 .587 _

Houston 26 20 .565 1

Seattle 21 24 .467 5½

Texas 21 27 .438 7

Los Angeles 19 26 .422 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 18 .538 _

Atlanta 22 24 .478 2½

Philadelphia 22 24 .478 2½

Miami 21 24 .467 3

Washington 19 23 .452 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 26 19 .578 _

Chicago 23 22 .511 3

Milwaukee 22 23 .489 4

Cincinnati 20 24 .455 5½

Pittsburgh 18 27 .400 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 28 17 .622 _

Los Angeles 28 18 .609 ½

San Francisco 28 18 .609 ½

Arizona 18 29 .383 11

Colorado 17 29 .370 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings

Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 8, Houston 4

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-3) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-5), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday's Games

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 12, Baltimore 9

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3

Seattle at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (Poteet 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-3) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

