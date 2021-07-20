All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 57 38 .600 -

Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1

New York 49 44 .527 7

Toronto 48 43 .527 7

Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 57 37 .606 -

Cleveland 47 45 .511 9

Detroit 44 51 .463 13½

Minnesota 40 54 .426 17

Kansas City 38 55 .409 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 58 38 .604 -

Oakland 55 42 .567 3½

Seattle 50 44 .532 7

Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11

Texas 35 59 .372 22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 49 43 .533 -

Philadelphia 47 46 .505 2½

Atlanta 46 47 .495 3½

Washington 45 49 .479 5

Miami 40 55 .421 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 56 40 .583 -

Cincinnati 49 46 .516 6½

St. Louis 47 47 .500 8

Chicago 46 48 .489 9

Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 59 34 .634 -

Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2

San Diego 55 42 .567 6

Colorado 41 53 .436 18½

Arizona 28 68 .292 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 14, Texas 0

Boston 13, Toronto 4

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Texas at Detroit, (n)

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Seattle at Colorado, (n)

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 11:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 6:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 18, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)

Seattle at Colorado, (n)

Pittsburgh at Arizona, (n)

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 11:20 a.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 2:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-3), 4:20 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended for You