All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 57 38 .600 -
Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1
New York 49 44 .527 7
Toronto 48 43 .527 7
Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 57 37 .606 -
Cleveland 47 45 .511 9
Detroit 44 51 .463 13½
Minnesota 40 54 .426 17
Kansas City 38 55 .409 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 58 38 .604 -
Oakland 55 42 .567 3½
Seattle 50 44 .532 7
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11
Texas 35 59 .372 22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 49 43 .533 -
Philadelphia 47 46 .505 2½
Atlanta 46 47 .495 3½
Washington 45 49 .479 5
Miami 40 55 .421 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 40 .583 -
Cincinnati 49 46 .516 6½
St. Louis 47 47 .500 8
Chicago 46 48 .489 9
Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 59 34 .634 -
Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2
San Diego 55 42 .567 6
Colorado 41 53 .436 18½
Arizona 28 68 .292 32½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 14, Texas 0
Boston 13, Toronto 4
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4
Houston 9, Cleveland 3
Texas at Detroit, (n)
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Seattle at Colorado, (n)
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 6:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 18, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 6, Miami 3
Atlanta 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)
Seattle at Colorado, (n)
Pittsburgh at Arizona, (n)
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 11:20 a.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 2:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Wilson 2-3), 4:20 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Wojciechowski 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.