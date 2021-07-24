All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 60 39 .606 _
Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _
New York 51 46 .526 8
Toronto 49 45 .521 8½
Baltimore 33 64 .340 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 40 .592 _
Cleveland 48 48 .500 9
Detroit 47 53 .470 12
Kansas City 41 55 .427 16
Minnesota 42 57 .424 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 39 .606 _
Oakland 56 43 .566 4
Seattle 52 46 .531 7½
Los Angeles 48 49 .495 11
Texas 35 64 .354 25
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 51 44 .537 _
Atlanta 48 49 .495 4
Philadelphia 48 49 .495 4
Washington 45 52 .464 7
Miami 42 57 .424 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 41 .586 _
Cincinnati 51 47 .520 6½
St. Louis 49 50 .495 9
Chicago 48 51 .485 10
Pittsburgh 37 60 .381 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 61 36 .629 _
Los Angeles 59 40 .596 3
San Diego 58 43 .574 5
Colorado 43 54 .443 18
Arizona 31 69 .310 31½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
Baltimore 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4
Houston 7, Texas 3
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 9, Detroit 8
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Oakland at Seattle, (n)
Sunday's Games
Washington (Espino 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Boston (Pérez 7-6), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Houston (Greinke 9-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0
Baltimore 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1
San Diego 5, Miami 2
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 3, San Diego 2
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-6), 12:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-3), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.