All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 60 39 .606 _

Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _

New York 51 46 .526 8

Toronto 49 45 .521 8½

Baltimore 33 64 .340 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 58 40 .592 _

Cleveland 48 48 .500 9

Detroit 47 53 .470 12

Kansas City 41 55 .427 16

Minnesota 42 57 .424 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 60 39 .606 _

Oakland 56 43 .566 4

Seattle 52 46 .531 7½

Los Angeles 48 49 .495 11

Texas 35 64 .354 25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 51 44 .537 _

Atlanta 48 49 .495 4

Philadelphia 48 49 .495 4

Washington 45 52 .464 7

Miami 42 57 .424 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 58 41 .586 _

Cincinnati 51 47 .520 6½

St. Louis 49 50 .495 9

Chicago 48 51 .485 10

Pittsburgh 37 60 .381 20

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 61 36 .629 _

Los Angeles 59 40 .596 3

San Diego 58 43 .574 5

Colorado 43 54 .443 18

Arizona 31 69 .310 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Texas 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland at Seattle, (n)

Sunday's Games

Washington (Espino 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Boston (Pérez 7-6), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-7) at Houston (Greinke 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1

San Diego 5, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-6), 12:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-3), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

