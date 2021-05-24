All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _
Boston 29 19 .604 ½
New York 28 19 .596 1
Toronto 23 23 .500 5½
Baltimore 17 29 .370 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 19 .578 _
Cleveland 25 20 .556 1
Kansas City 22 23 .489 4
Detroit 18 29 .383 9
Minnesota 17 29 .370 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 20 .583 _
Houston 26 21 .553 1½
Texas 22 27 .449 6½
Seattle 21 26 .447 6½
Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 20 .512 _
Atlanta 23 24 .489 1
Miami 23 24 .489 1
Philadelphia 23 25 .479 1½
Washington 20 23 .465 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 20 .565 _
Chicago 24 22 .522 2
Milwaukee 24 23 .511 2½
Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½
Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 30 18 .625 _
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 ½
San Francisco 28 19 .596 1½
Colorado 19 29 .396 11
Arizona 18 30 .375 12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 6, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 9, Philadelphia 6
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.