All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 _

Boston 29 19 .604 ½

New York 28 19 .596 1

Toronto 23 23 .500 5½

Baltimore 17 29 .370 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 19 .578 _

Cleveland 25 20 .556 1

Kansas City 22 23 .489 4

Detroit 18 29 .383 9

Minnesota 17 29 .370 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 28 20 .583 _

Houston 26 21 .553 1½

Texas 22 27 .449 6½

Seattle 21 26 .447 6½

Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 20 .512 _

Atlanta 23 24 .489 1

Miami 23 24 .489 1

Philadelphia 23 25 .479 1½

Washington 20 23 .465 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 26 20 .565 _

Chicago 24 22 .522 2

Milwaukee 24 23 .511 2½

Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½

Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 30 18 .625 _

Los Angeles 29 18 .617 ½

San Francisco 28 19 .596 1½

Colorado 19 29 .396 11

Arizona 18 30 .375 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Matz 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 6-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-4) at Minnesota (Berríos 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-2) at Boston (Richards 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at Houston (Greinke 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 4-0) at Arizona (Martin 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

