All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 4 2 .667 -

Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 ½

Boston 3 3 .500 1

New York 3 3 .500 1

Baltimore 1 5 .167 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 2 .667 -

Cleveland 4 2 .667 -

Detroit 3 4 .429 1½

Kansas City 2 4 .333 2

Minnesota 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 4 2 .667 -

Oakland 4 3 .571 ½

Los Angeles 3 4 .429 1½

Seattle 3 4 .429 1½

Texas 2 4 .333 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 5 2 .714 -

Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2

Atlanta 3 5 .375 2½

Washington 3 5 .375 2½

Miami 2 4 .333 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 2 .667 -

St. Louis 3 2 .600 ½

Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½

Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 1

Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 4 2 .667 -

San Francisco 4 2 .667 -

San Diego 5 3 .625 -

Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½

Arizona 2 4 .333 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, (n)

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 8:42 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

