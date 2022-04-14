All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 2 .667 -
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 ½
Boston 3 3 .500 1
New York 3 3 .500 1
Baltimore 1 5 .167 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 -
Cleveland 4 2 .667 -
Detroit 3 4 .429 1½
Kansas City 2 4 .333 2
Minnesota 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 2 .667 -
Oakland 4 3 .571 ½
Los Angeles 3 4 .429 1½
Seattle 3 4 .429 1½
Texas 2 4 .333 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 2 .714 -
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2
Atlanta 3 5 .375 2½
Washington 3 5 .375 2½
Miami 2 4 .333 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 -
St. Louis 3 2 .600 ½
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½
Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 1
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 2 .667 -
San Francisco 4 2 .667 -
San Diego 5 3 .625 -
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½
Arizona 2 4 .333 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0
Boston 9, Detroit 7
Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 8:42 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4
San Diego 12, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.