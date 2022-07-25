All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 66 31 .680 -

Toronto 53 43 .552 12½

Tampa Bay 52 44 .542 13½

Boston 49 48 .505 17

Baltimore 48 48 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 52 44 .542 -

Cleveland 48 47 .505 3½

Chicago 48 48 .500 4

Kansas City 39 57 .406 13

Detroit 39 58 .402 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 64 32 .667 -

Seattle 51 45 .531 13

Texas 43 51 .457 20

Los Angeles 40 56 .417 24

Oakland 35 63 .357 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 59 37 .615 -

Atlanta 58 40 .592 2

Philadelphia 50 46 .521 9

Miami 45 51 .469 14

Washington 32 65 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 44 .546 -

St. Louis 51 46 .526 2

Pittsburgh 40 57 .412 13

Chicago 39 57 .406 13½

Cincinnati 37 58 .389 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 64 30 .681 -

San Diego 54 44 .551 12

San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½

Colorado 44 53 .454 21½

Arizona 42 53 .442 22½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Houston at Oakland, (n)

Texas at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Shaw 4-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco at Arizona, (n)

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

