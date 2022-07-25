All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 31 .680 -
Toronto 53 43 .552 12½
Tampa Bay 52 44 .542 13½
Boston 49 48 .505 17
Baltimore 48 48 .500 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 44 .542 -
Cleveland 48 47 .505 3½
Chicago 48 48 .500 4
Kansas City 39 57 .406 13
Detroit 39 58 .402 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 32 .667 -
Seattle 51 45 .531 13
Texas 43 51 .457 20
Los Angeles 40 56 .417 24
Oakland 35 63 .357 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 37 .615 -
Atlanta 58 40 .592 2
Philadelphia 50 46 .521 9
Miami 45 51 .469 14
Washington 32 65 .330 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 44 .546 -
St. Louis 51 46 .526 2
Pittsburgh 40 57 .412 13
Chicago 39 57 .406 13½
Cincinnati 37 58 .389 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 30 .681 -
San Diego 54 44 .551 12
San Francisco 48 47 .505 16½
Colorado 44 53 .454 21½
Arizona 42 53 .442 22½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0
Houston at Oakland, (n)
Texas at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Shaw 4-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco at Arizona, (n)
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 1:20 p.m.
Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.