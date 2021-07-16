All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 56 36 .609 -

Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 1½

Toronto 46 42 .523 8

New York 46 44 .511 9

Baltimore 28 62 .311 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 54 36 .600 -

Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½

Detroit 40 51 .440 14½

Minnesota 39 50 .438 14½

Kansas City 37 53 .411 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 56 36 .609 -

Oakland 52 40 .565 4

Seattle 48 43 .527 7½

Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9½

Texas 35 56 .385 20½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 41 .534 -

Philadelphia 45 45 .500 3

Atlanta 44 46 .489 4

Washington 42 48 .467 6

Miami 40 51 .440 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 54 39 .581 -

Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5

Chicago 44 46 .489 8½

St. Louis 44 47 .484 9

Pittsburgh 35 56 .385 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 58 32 .644 -

Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2½

San Diego 54 40 .574 6

Colorado 40 51 .440 18½

Arizona 26 66 .283 33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle at L.A. Angels, (n)

Cleveland at Oakland, (n)

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Barnes 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-7), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6), 6:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, (n)

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Colorado (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

