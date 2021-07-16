All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 56 36 .609 -
Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 1½
Toronto 46 42 .523 8
New York 46 44 .511 9
Baltimore 28 62 .311 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 54 36 .600 -
Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½
Detroit 40 51 .440 14½
Minnesota 39 50 .438 14½
Kansas City 37 53 .411 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 36 .609 -
Oakland 52 40 .565 4
Seattle 48 43 .527 7½
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9½
Texas 35 56 .385 20½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 41 .534 -
Philadelphia 45 45 .500 3
Atlanta 44 46 .489 4
Washington 42 48 .467 6
Miami 40 51 .440 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 39 .581 -
Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5
Chicago 44 46 .489 8½
St. Louis 44 47 .484 9
Pittsburgh 35 56 .385 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 58 32 .644 -
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2½
San Diego 54 40 .574 6
Colorado 40 51 .440 18½
Arizona 26 66 .283 33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Texas 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle at L.A. Angels, (n)
Cleveland at Oakland, (n)
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Barnes 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 8-7), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:15 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6), 6:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 6:20 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
San Diego 24, Washington 8
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, (n)
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Colorado (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.