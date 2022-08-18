AMERICAN LEAGUE

All Times CDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 73 46 .613 -

Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9

Toronto 63 54 .538 9

Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½

Boston 59 60 .496 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 63 55 .534 -

Minnesota 61 55 .526 1

Chicago 61 58 .513 2½

Kansas City 48 72 .400 16

Detroit 45 75 .375 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 77 43 .642 -

Seattle 65 54 .546 11½

Texas 53 65 .449 23

Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25

Oakland 43 76 .361 33½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 76 43 .639 -

Atlanta 73 47 .608 3½

Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10

Miami 52 66 .441 23½

Washington 39 80 .328 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 66 51 .564 -

Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3

Chicago 50 67 .427 16

Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½

Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 81 36 .692 -

San Diego 66 54 .550 16½

San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½

Arizona 55 63 .466 26½

Colorado 51 69 .425 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday’s Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 6:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 6:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington at San Diego, (n)

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

