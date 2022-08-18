AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times CDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 73 46 .613 -
Tampa Bay 63 54 .538 9
Toronto 63 54 .538 9
Baltimore 61 57 .517 11½
Boston 59 60 .496 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 63 55 .534 -
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1
Chicago 61 58 .513 2½
Kansas City 48 72 .400 16
Detroit 45 75 .375 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 43 .642 -
Seattle 65 54 .546 11½
Texas 53 65 .449 23
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 25
Oakland 43 76 .361 33½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 76 43 .639 -
Atlanta 73 47 .608 3½
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10
Miami 52 66 .441 23½
Washington 39 80 .328 37
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 66 51 .564 -
Milwaukee 63 54 .538 3
Chicago 50 67 .427 16
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19½
Pittsburgh 46 72 .390 20½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 81 36 .692 -
San Diego 66 54 .550 16½
San Francisco 59 59 .500 22½
Arizona 55 63 .466 26½
Colorado 51 69 .425 31½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 8, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Texas 2
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Thursday’s Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday’s Games
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 6:20 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 6:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
San Diego 10, Miami 3
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington at San Diego, (n)
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.