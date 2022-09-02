All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 79 53 .598 -

Tampa Bay 73 57 .562 5

Toronto 71 59 .546 7

Baltimore 70 61 .534 8½

Boston 65 68 .489 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 68 62 .523 -

Minnesota 67 62 .519 ½

Chicago 65 66 .496 3½

Kansas City 53 79 .402 16

Detroit 50 81 .382 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 84 47 .641 -

Seattle 74 58 .561 10½

Texas 58 73 .443 26

Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27

Oakland 49 84 .368 36

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 85 48 .639 -

Atlanta 82 51 .617 3

Philadelphia 73 58 .557 11

Miami 55 76 .420 29

Washington 45 87 .341 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 76 55 .580 -

Milwaukee 69 61 .531 6½

Chicago 56 75 .427 20

Cincinnati 52 78 .400 23½

Pittsburgh 49 82 .374 27

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 90 40 .692 -

San Diego 73 59 .553 18

Arizona 62 68 .477 28

San Francisco 61 68 .473 28½

Colorado 56 77 .421 35½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1

Boston 9, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Kansas City at Detroit, (n)

Saturday's Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 6:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 8, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)

Milwaukee at Arizona, (n)

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Philadelphia at San Francisco, (n)

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 6:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:08 p.m.

Recommended for You