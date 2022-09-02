All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 53 .598 -
Tampa Bay 73 57 .562 5
Toronto 71 59 .546 7
Baltimore 70 61 .534 8½
Boston 65 68 .489 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 62 .523 -
Minnesota 67 62 .519 ½
Chicago 65 66 .496 3½
Kansas City 53 79 .402 16
Detroit 50 81 .382 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 -
Seattle 74 58 .561 10½
Texas 58 73 .443 26
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27
Oakland 49 84 .368 36
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 85 48 .639 -
Atlanta 82 51 .617 3
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 11
Miami 55 76 .420 29
Washington 45 87 .341 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 -
Milwaukee 69 61 .531 6½
Chicago 56 75 .427 20
Cincinnati 52 78 .400 23½
Pittsburgh 49 82 .374 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 40 .692 -
San Diego 73 59 .553 18
Arizona 62 68 .477 28
San Francisco 61 68 .473 28½
Colorado 56 77 .421 35½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Boston 9, Texas 8
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Kansas City at Detroit, (n)
Saturday's Games
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 5:10 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 6:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, (n)
Milwaukee at Arizona, (n)
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Philadelphia at San Francisco, (n)
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 3:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 6:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:08 p.m.