AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 74 47 .612 -

New York 69 52 .570 5

Boston 69 54 .561 6

Toronto 63 56 .529 10

Baltimore 38 81 .319 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 70 50 .583 -

Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½

Detroit 58 64 .475 13

Minnesota 54 67 .446 16½

Kansas City 52 67 .437 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 70 50 .583 -

Oakland 68 52 .567 2

Seattle 65 56 .537 5½

Los Angeles 61 61 .500 10

Texas 42 78 .350 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 65 56 .537 -

Philadelphia 61 58 .513 3

New York 60 60 .500 4½

Washington 52 68 .433 12½

Miami 51 70 .421 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 73 47 .608 -

Cincinnati 65 57 .533 9

St. Louis 61 57 .517 11

Chicago 54 69 .439 20½

Pittsburgh 42 78 .350 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 78 43 .645 -

Los Angeles 74 46 .617 3½

San Diego 67 56 .545 12

Colorado 55 66 .455 23

Arizona 39 81 .325 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings

Washington 8, Toronto 5

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, (n)

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, Toronto 5

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings

Atlanta 11, Miami 9

Milwaukee at St. Louis, (n)

Philadelphia at Arizona, (n)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 2:40 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

