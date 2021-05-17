All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 -
Toronto 22 17 .564 1½
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
New York 22 19 .537 2½
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 15 .625 -
Cleveland 21 17 .553 3
Kansas City 18 22 .450 7
Detroit 14 26 .350 11
Minnesota 13 26 .333 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 -
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 20 .512 3½
Texas 19 24 .442 6½
Los Angeles 17 22 .436 6½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 19 16 .543 -
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 1
Atlanta 19 22 .463 3
Miami 18 22 .450 3½
Washington 16 21 .432 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 18 .561 -
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2
Chicago 20 20 .500 2½
Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 25 16 .610 -
San Diego 24 17 .585 1
Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2½
Arizona 18 23 .439 7
Colorado 15 26 .366 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Houston 6, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 7, Minnesota 6
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
Monday’s Games
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, (n)
Detroit at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8
Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9
Washington 3, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at San Diego, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 6:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.