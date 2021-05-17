All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 17 .595 -

Toronto 22 17 .564 1½

Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2

New York 22 19 .537 2½

Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 25 15 .625 -

Cleveland 21 17 .553 3

Kansas City 18 22 .450 7

Detroit 14 26 .350 11

Minnesota 13 26 .333 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 25 17 .595 -

Houston 24 17 .585 ½

Seattle 21 20 .512 3½

Texas 19 24 .442 6½

Los Angeles 17 22 .436 6½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 19 16 .543 -

Philadelphia 21 20 .512 1

Atlanta 19 22 .463 3

Miami 18 22 .450 3½

Washington 16 21 .432 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 23 18 .561 -

Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2

Chicago 20 20 .500 2½

Cincinnati 19 20 .487 3

Pittsburgh 17 23 .425 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 25 16 .610 -

San Diego 24 17 .585 1

Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2½

Arizona 18 23 .439 7

Colorado 15 26 .366 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, (n)

Detroit at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 8:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Colorado at San Diego, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

