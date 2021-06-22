All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 29 .603 -
Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 1½
New York 38 34 .528 5½
Toronto 36 35 .507 7
Baltimore 23 50 .315 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 30 .589 -
Cleveland 40 31 .563 2
Kansas City 33 38 .465 9
Detroit 31 42 .425 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 28 .616 -
Oakland 45 30 .600 1
Seattle 38 36 .514 7½
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8½
Texas 26 47 .356 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 31 .544 -
Atlanta 35 37 .486 4
Philadelphia 34 36 .486 4
Washington 34 36 .486 4
Miami 31 41 .431 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 33 .554 -
Milwaukee 40 33 .548 ½
Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4
St. Louis 36 37 .493 4½
Pittsburgh 26 45 .366 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 46 26 .639 -
Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2
San Diego 43 32 .573 4½
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½
Arizona 21 53 .284 26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Houston 10, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 13, Texas 6
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, (n)
Colorado at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 11:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, (n)
Milwaukee at Arizona, (n)
Colorado at Seattle, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 11:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.