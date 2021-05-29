All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 33 20 .623 -
Boston 32 20 .615 ½
New York 29 23 .558 3½
Toronto 26 24 .520 5½
Baltimore 17 35 .327 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 20 .608 -
Cleveland 27 22 .551 3
Kansas City 24 26 .480 6½
Minnesota 21 30 .412 10
Detroit 21 31 .404 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 23 .574 -
Houston 27 24 .529 2½
Seattle 25 27 .481 5
Los Angeles 23 29 .442 7
Texas 22 31 .415 8½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 25 20 .556 -
Philadelphia 25 27 .481 3½
Atlanta 24 26 .480 3½
Miami 24 28 .462 4½
Washington 21 27 .438 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 22 .569 -
St. Louis 29 22 .569 -
Milwaukee 27 25 .519 2½
Cincinnati 22 28 .440 6½
Pittsburgh 20 31 .392 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 34 19 .642 -
San Francisco 32 20 .615 1½
Los Angeles 31 21 .596 2½
Colorado 19 34 .358 15
Arizona 18 34 .346 15½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings
Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0
Boston 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings
Texas at Seattle, (n)
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-7), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Civale 7-1), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 6-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings
San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings
St. Louis 8, Arizona 6
San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 3, Miami 1
San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings
Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
St. Louis at Arizona, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 5-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-2) at Arizona (Martin 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.