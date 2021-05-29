All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 33 20 .623 -

Boston 32 20 .615 ½

New York 29 23 .558 3½

Toronto 26 24 .520 5½

Baltimore 17 35 .327 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 31 20 .608 -

Cleveland 27 22 .551 3

Kansas City 24 26 .480 6½

Minnesota 21 30 .412 10

Detroit 21 31 .404 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 31 23 .574 -

Houston 27 24 .529 2½

Seattle 25 27 .481 5

Los Angeles 23 29 .442 7

Texas 22 31 .415 8½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 25 20 .556 -

Philadelphia 25 27 .481 3½

Atlanta 24 26 .480 3½

Miami 24 28 .462 4½

Washington 21 27 .438 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 29 22 .569 -

St. Louis 29 22 .569 -

Milwaukee 27 25 .519 2½

Cincinnati 22 28 .440 6½

Pittsburgh 20 31 .392 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 34 19 .642 -

San Francisco 32 20 .615 1½

Los Angeles 31 21 .596 2½

Colorado 19 34 .358 15

Arizona 18 34 .346 15½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 0

Boston 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Texas at Seattle, (n)

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-7), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Civale 7-1), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 3, Miami 1

San Diego 11, Houston 8, 12 innings

Milwaukee 6, Washington 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

St. Louis at Arizona, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 5-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-2) at Arizona (Martin 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Recommended for You