Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 18 .581 _
Toronto 23 17 .575 ½
Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1
New York 23 19 .548 1½
Baltimore 17 24 .415 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 16 .610 _
Cleveland 21 18 .538 3
Kansas City 19 22 .463 6
Detroit 15 26 .366 10
Minnesota 14 26 .350 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 21 .500 4
Los Angeles 18 22 .450 6
Texas 19 25 .432 7
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 16 .556 _
Philadelphia 22 20 .524 1
Atlanta 19 23 .452 4
Miami 18 23 .439 4½
Washington 16 22 .421 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 24 18 .571 _
Chicago 21 20 .512 2½
Milwaukee 21 21 .500 3
Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4
Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 26 16 .619 _
San Diego 25 17 .595 1
Los Angeles 23 18 .561 2½
Arizona 18 24 .429 8
Colorado 15 27 .357 11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4
Detroit 4, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3
San Diego 7, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.