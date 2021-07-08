All Times CDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½
Toronto 44 40 .524 8
New York 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _
Cleveland 43 42 .506 7½
Detroit 40 48 .455 12
Minnesota 36 50 .419 15
Kansas City 36 51 .414 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 34 .614 _
Oakland 50 39 .562 4½
Seattle 46 42 .523 8
Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9
Texas 34 53 .391 19½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 38 .542 _
Philadelphia 42 43 .494 4
Washington 42 43 .494 4
Atlanta 42 44 .488 4½
Miami 38 48 .442 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 36 .596 _
Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7
Chicago 43 45 .489 9½
St. Louis 43 45 .489 9½
Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _
Los Angeles 54 34 .614 1
San Diego 51 38 .573 4½
Colorado 38 50 .432 17
Arizona 25 64 .281 30½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 5, Texas 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Toronto 10, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Thursday's Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2
Washington 15, San Diego 5
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1
Colorado 9, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Washington at San Diego, (n)
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday's Games
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4), 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.