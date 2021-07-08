All Times CDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 54 34 .614 _

Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½

Toronto 44 40 .524 8

New York 44 42 .512 9

Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 51 35 .593 _

Cleveland 43 42 .506 7½

Detroit 40 48 .455 12

Minnesota 36 50 .419 15

Kansas City 36 51 .414 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 54 34 .614 _

Oakland 50 39 .562 4½

Seattle 46 42 .523 8

Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9

Texas 34 53 .391 19½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 45 38 .542 _

Philadelphia 42 43 .494 4

Washington 42 43 .494 4

Atlanta 42 44 .488 4½

Miami 38 48 .442 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 36 .596 _

Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7

Chicago 43 45 .489 9½

St. Louis 43 45 .489 9½

Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 54 32 .628 _

Los Angeles 54 34 .614 1

San Diego 51 38 .573 4½

Colorado 38 50 .432 17

Arizona 25 64 .281 30½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 5, Texas 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday's Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2

Washington 15, San Diego 5

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Washington at San Diego, (n)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4), 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 8:45 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

