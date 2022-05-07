All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEGAUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 18 7 .720 _

Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 2

Toronto 17 12 .586 3

Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½

Boston 10 18 .357 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 17 11 .607 _

Chicago 13 13 .500 3

Cleveland 13 14 .481 3½

Kansas City 8 15 .348 6½

Detroit 8 18 .308 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 18 10 .643 _

Houston 17 11 .607 1

Seattle 12 15 .444 5½

Texas 10 14 .417 6

Oakland 10 17 .370 7½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 19 9 .679 _

Miami 12 14 .462 6

Atlanta 13 16 .448 6½

Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7

Washington 9 19 .321 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 9 .679 _

St. Louis 16 11 .593 2½

Pittsburgh 11 15 .423 7

Chicago 9 17 .346 9

Cincinnati 4 23 .148 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _

San Diego 18 9 .667 1

Colorado 15 11 .577 3½

San Francisco 15 12 .556 4

Arizona 14 13 .519 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game

Washington at L.A. Angels, (n)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 10:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 4:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 4:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, (n)

Miami at San Diego, (n)

Washington at L.A. Angels, (n)

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 11:35 a.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 12:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

