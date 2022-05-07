All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEGAUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 2
Toronto 17 12 .586 3
Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½
Boston 10 18 .357 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 11 .607 _
Chicago 13 13 .500 3
Cleveland 13 14 .481 3½
Kansas City 8 15 .348 6½
Detroit 8 18 .308 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 10 .643 _
Houston 17 11 .607 1
Seattle 12 15 .444 5½
Texas 10 14 .417 6
Oakland 10 17 .370 7½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 19 9 .679 _
Miami 12 14 .462 6
Atlanta 13 16 .448 6½
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7
Washington 9 19 .321 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 9 .679 _
St. Louis 16 11 .593 2½
Pittsburgh 11 15 .423 7
Chicago 9 17 .346 9
Cincinnati 4 23 .148 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _
San Diego 18 9 .667 1
Colorado 15 11 .577 3½
San Francisco 15 12 .556 4
Arizona 14 13 .519 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game
Washington at L.A. Angels, (n)
Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 10:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 12:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 4:15 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 4:15 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game
San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, (n)
Miami at San Diego, (n)
Washington at L.A. Angels, (n)
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 11:35 a.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 12:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.