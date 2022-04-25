All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 11 6 .647 _

New York 10 6 .625 ½

Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1½

Boston 7 10 .412 4

Baltimore 6 10 .375 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 8 8 .500 -

Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½

Chicago 6 9 .400 1½

Detroit 6 9 .400 1½

Kansas City 5 9 .357 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 10 6 .625 -

Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1

Oakland 9 8 .529 1½

Houston 7 9 .438 3

Texas 6 10 .375 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 13 5 .722 -

Miami 7 8 .467 4½

Atlanta 7 10 .412 5½

Philadelphia 7 10 .412 5½

Washington 6 12 .333 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 9 6 .600 -

Milwaukee 10 7 .588 -

Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 1½

Chicago 7 9 .438 2½

Cincinnati 3 13 .188 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 11 4 .733 -

San Francisco 12 5 .706 -

Colorado 10 6 .625 1½

San Diego 10 7 .588 2

Arizona 6 10 .375 5½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 8:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 5:35 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 5:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

