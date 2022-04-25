All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 6 .647 _
New York 10 6 .625 ½
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1½
Boston 7 10 .412 4
Baltimore 6 10 .375 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 -
Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½
Chicago 6 9 .400 1½
Detroit 6 9 .400 1½
Kansas City 5 9 .357 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 -
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1
Oakland 9 8 .529 1½
Houston 7 9 .438 3
Texas 6 10 .375 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 13 5 .722 -
Miami 7 8 .467 4½
Atlanta 7 10 .412 5½
Philadelphia 7 10 .412 5½
Washington 6 12 .333 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 9 6 .600 -
Milwaukee 10 7 .588 -
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 1½
Chicago 7 9 .438 2½
Cincinnati 3 13 .188 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 4 .733 -
San Francisco 12 5 .706 -
Colorado 10 6 .625 1½
San Diego 10 7 .588 2
Arizona 6 10 .375 5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 6, Boston 2
Texas 6, Houston 2
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 8:38 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 5:35 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 5:45 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.