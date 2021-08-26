All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _
New York 74 52 .587 4½
Boston 73 56 .566 7
Toronto 66 60 .524 12½
Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 74 55 .574 _
Cleveland 63 62 .504 9
Detroit 61 67 .477 12½
Kansas City 56 70 .444 16½
Minnesota 55 72 .433 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 52 .591 _
Oakland 70 57 .551 5
Seattle 69 58 .543 6
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13
Texas 44 83 .346 31
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _
Philadelphia 63 64 .496 5½
New York 61 66 .480 7½
Washington 54 72 .429 14
Miami 53 75 .414 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _
Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½
St. Louis 64 62 .508 13
Chicago 56 73 .434 22½
Pittsburgh 47 81 .367 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 83 44 .654 _
Los Angeles 80 47 .630 3
San Diego 68 60 .531 15½
Colorado 58 69 .457 25
Arizona 44 85 .341 40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4
Cleveland 7, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6
Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7
Cleveland 10, Texas 6
Boston 12, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, (n)
Kansas City at Seattle, (n)
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 7, Washington 5
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)
Friday's Games
Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.