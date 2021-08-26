All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _

New York 74 52 .587 4½

Boston 73 56 .566 7

Toronto 66 60 .524 12½

Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 74 55 .574 _

Cleveland 63 62 .504 9

Detroit 61 67 .477 12½

Kansas City 56 70 .444 16½

Minnesota 55 72 .433 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 75 52 .591 _

Oakland 70 57 .551 5

Seattle 69 58 .543 6

Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13

Texas 44 83 .346 31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 68 58 .540 _

Philadelphia 63 64 .496 5½

New York 61 66 .480 7½

Washington 54 72 .429 14

Miami 53 75 .414 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _

Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½

St. Louis 64 62 .508 13

Chicago 56 73 .434 22½

Pittsburgh 47 81 .367 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 83 44 .654 _

Los Angeles 80 47 .630 3

San Diego 68 60 .531 15½

Colorado 58 69 .457 25

Arizona 44 85 .341 40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7

Cleveland 10, Texas 6

Boston 12, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, (n)

Kansas City at Seattle, (n)

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3, 16 innings

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 7, Washington 5

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

Friday's Games

Arizona (Widener 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 10-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

