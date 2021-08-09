All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 -

Boston 65 49 .570 4

New York 61 50 .550 6½

Toronto 60 50 .545 7

Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 67 46 .593 -

Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½

Detroit 54 60 .474 13½

Kansas City 48 62 .436 17½

Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 66 46 .589 -

Oakland 64 48 .571 2

Seattle 59 54 .522 7½

Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10

Texas 39 73 .348 27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 59 53 .527 -

Atlanta 57 55 .509 2

New York 56 55 .505 2½

Washington 50 62 .446 9

Miami 47 65 .420 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 66 46 .589 -

Cincinnati 61 52 .540 5½

St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½

Chicago 52 61 .460 14½

Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 71 41 .634 -

Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4

San Diego 64 49 .566 7½

Colorado 51 61 .455 20

Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 5:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Miami at San Diego, (n)

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 8:45 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

