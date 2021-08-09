All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 -
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 61 50 .550 6½
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 46 .593 -
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½
Kansas City 48 62 .436 17½
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 -
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522 7½
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 -
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505 2½
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 65 .420 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 -
Cincinnati 61 52 .540 5½
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½
Chicago 52 61 .460 14½
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 -
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4
San Diego 64 49 .566 7½
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 5:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Miami at San Diego, (n)
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 8:45 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.