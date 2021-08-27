All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 80 48 .625 _

New York 75 52 .591 4½

Boston 74 56 .569 7

Toronto 66 61 .520 13½

Baltimore 40 87 .315 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 74 55 .574 _

Cleveland 63 63 .500 9½

Detroit 62 67 .481 12

Kansas City 57 70 .449 16

Minnesota 56 72 .438 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 76 52 .594 _

Oakland 70 58 .547 6

Seattle 69 59 .539 7

Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13½

Texas 44 84 .344 32

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 69 58 .543 _

Philadelphia 64 64 .500 5½

New York 61 67 .477 8½

Washington 55 72 .433 14

Miami 53 76 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 78 51 .605 _

Cincinnati 71 59 .546 7½

St. Louis 65 62 .512 12

Chicago 56 73 .434 22

Pittsburgh 47 82 .364 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 83 45 .648 _

Los Angeles 81 47 .633 2

San Diego 68 61 .527 15½

Colorado 58 69 .457 24½

Arizona 44 86 .338 40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7

Cleveland 10, Texas 6

Boston 12, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Houston 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, (n)

San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, (n)

Kansas City at Seattle, (n)

Saturday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 6:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 7, Washington 5

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, (n)

San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Mejía 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 8:07 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Recommended for You