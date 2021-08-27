All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 80 48 .625 _
New York 75 52 .591 4½
Boston 74 56 .569 7
Toronto 66 61 .520 13½
Baltimore 40 87 .315 39½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 74 55 .574 _
Cleveland 63 63 .500 9½
Detroit 62 67 .481 12
Kansas City 57 70 .449 16
Minnesota 56 72 .438 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 76 52 .594 _
Oakland 70 58 .547 6
Seattle 69 59 .539 7
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13½
Texas 44 84 .344 32
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 58 .543 _
Philadelphia 64 64 .500 5½
New York 61 67 .477 8½
Washington 55 72 .433 14
Miami 53 76 .411 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 51 .605 _
Cincinnati 71 59 .546 7½
St. Louis 65 62 .512 12
Chicago 56 73 .434 22
Pittsburgh 47 82 .364 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 83 45 .648 _
Los Angeles 81 47 .633 2
San Diego 68 61 .527 15½
Colorado 58 69 .457 24½
Arizona 44 86 .338 40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7
Cleveland 10, Texas 6
Boston 12, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Cleveland 3
Houston 5, Texas 4
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, (n)
San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, (n)
Kansas City at Seattle, (n)
Saturday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 8:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 6:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 7, Washington 5
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 0
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, (n)
San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Saturday's Games
Arizona (Mejía 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-3), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 8:07 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.