All Times CDT

East Division

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _

Boston 39 25 .609 1

New York 33 30 .524 6½

Toronto 31 30 .508 7½

Baltimore 22 40 .355 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 39 24 .619 -

Cleveland 33 27 .550 4 ½

Kansas City 30 31 .492 8

Detroit 26 37 .413 13

Minnesota 25 38 .397 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 37 27 .578 -

Houston 36 27 .571 ½

Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6

Seattle 31 34 .477 6½

Texas 24 39 .381 12½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 31 24 .564 -

Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4

Atlanta 29 32 .475 5

Miami 28 35 .444 7

Washington 25 34 .424 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 36 27 .571 -

Milwaukee 36 27 .571 -

St. Louis 32 31 .508 4

Cincinnati 30 31 .492 5

Pittsburgh 23 39 .371 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 39 23 .629 -

Los Angeles 37 25 .597 2

San Diego 37 28 .569 3½

Colorado 25 39 .391 15

Arizona 20 43 .317 19½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Kansas City at Oakland, (n)

L.A. Angels at Arizona, (n)

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 6:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Angels at Arizona, (n)

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 6:15 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

