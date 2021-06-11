All Times CDT
East Division
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 40 24 .625 _
Boston 39 25 .609 1
New York 33 30 .524 6½
Toronto 31 30 .508 7½
Baltimore 22 40 .355 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 39 24 .619 -
Cleveland 33 27 .550 4 ½
Kansas City 30 31 .492 8
Detroit 26 37 .413 13
Minnesota 25 38 .397 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 27 .578 -
Houston 36 27 .571 ½
Los Angeles 30 32 .484 6
Seattle 31 34 .477 6½
Texas 24 39 .381 12½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 24 .564 -
Philadelphia 30 31 .492 4
Atlanta 29 32 .475 5
Miami 28 35 .444 7
Washington 25 34 .424 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 27 .571 -
Milwaukee 36 27 .571 -
St. Louis 32 31 .508 4
Cincinnati 30 31 .492 5
Pittsburgh 23 39 .371 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 39 23 .629 -
Los Angeles 37 25 .597 2
San Diego 37 28 .569 3½
Colorado 25 39 .391 15
Arizona 20 43 .317 19½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Kansas City at Oakland, (n)
L.A. Angels at Arizona, (n)
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kowar 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (López 2-6) at Tampa Bay (Hill 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 6-1), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 6-2), 6:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 3, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5
Miami 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
L.A. Angels at Arizona, (n)
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (Ross 2-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-5) at Cincinnati (Miley 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 5-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Gant 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 6:15 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-4), 9:10 p.m.