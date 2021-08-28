All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 81 48 .628 -

New York 76 53 .589 5

Boston 75 56 .573 7

Toronto 67 61 .523 13½

Baltimore 40 88 .313 40½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 75 56 .573 -

Cleveland 63 64 .496 10

Detroit 62 68 .477 12½

Kansas City 59 70 .457 15

Minnesota 57 72 .442 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 77 52 .597 -

Oakland 71 59 .546 6½

Seattle 69 61 .531 8½

Los Angeles 63 67 .485 14½

Texas 44 85 .341 33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 69 59 .539 -

Philadelphia 65 64 .504 4½

New York 62 67 .481 7½

Washington 55 73 .430 14

Miami 54 76 .415 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 78 52 .600 -

Cincinnati 71 60 .542 7½

St. Louis 66 62 .516 11

Chicago 57 74 .435 21½

Pittsburgh 47 83 .362 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 84 45 .651 -

Los Angeles 81 48 .628 3

San Diego 69 61 .531 15½

Colorado 59 69 .461 24½

Arizona 44 87 .336 41

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Houston 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 8, Seattle 7, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 6:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0

Miami 6, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

