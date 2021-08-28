All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 81 48 .628 -
New York 76 53 .589 5
Boston 75 56 .573 7
Toronto 67 61 .523 13½
Baltimore 40 88 .313 40½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 75 56 .573 -
Cleveland 63 64 .496 10
Detroit 62 68 .477 12½
Kansas City 59 70 .457 15
Minnesota 57 72 .442 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 52 .597 -
Oakland 71 59 .546 6½
Seattle 69 61 .531 8½
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 14½
Texas 44 85 .341 33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 59 .539 -
Philadelphia 65 64 .504 4½
New York 62 67 .481 7½
Washington 55 73 .430 14
Miami 54 76 .415 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 52 .600 -
Cincinnati 71 60 .542 7½
St. Louis 66 62 .516 11
Chicago 57 74 .435 21½
Pittsburgh 47 83 .362 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 45 .651 -
Los Angeles 81 48 .628 3
San Diego 69 61 .531 15½
Colorado 59 69 .461 24½
Arizona 44 87 .336 41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Cleveland 3
Houston 5, Texas 4
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Oakland 2
Kansas City 8, Seattle 7, 12 innings
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 6:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 0
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0
Miami 6, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego at L.A. Angels, (n)
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-0) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.