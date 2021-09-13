All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 89 55 .618 -
Toronto 81 63 .563 8
Boston 81 64 .559 8½
New York 80 64 .556 9
Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 82 61 .573 -
Cleveland 69 72 .489 12
Detroit 68 76 .472 14½
Kansas City 65 78 .455 17
Minnesota 63 81 .438 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 83 59 .585 -
Oakland 77 66 .538 6½
Seattle 77 66 .538 6½
Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½
Texas 53 89 .373 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 66 .535 -
Philadelphia 72 71 .503 4½
New York 72 73 .497 5½
Miami 61 83 .424 16
Washington 59 85 .410 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 55 .618 -
Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14
St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½
Chicago 65 79 .451 24
Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 93 50 .650 -
Los Angeles 91 53 .632 2½
San Diego 74 68 .521 18½
Colorado 66 78 .458 27½
Arizona 47 96 .329 46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Houston at Texas, (n)
Boston at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 0
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Diego at San Francisco,(n)
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 8:45 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.