All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 89 55 .618 -

Toronto 81 63 .563 8

Boston 81 64 .559 8½

New York 80 64 .556 9

Baltimore 46 97 .322 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 82 61 .573 -

Cleveland 69 72 .489 12

Detroit 68 76 .472 14½

Kansas City 65 78 .455 17

Minnesota 63 81 .438 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 83 59 .585 -

Oakland 77 66 .538 6½

Seattle 77 66 .538 6½

Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½

Texas 53 89 .373 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 76 66 .535 -

Philadelphia 72 71 .503 4½

New York 72 73 .497 5½

Miami 61 83 .424 16

Washington 59 85 .410 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 89 55 .618 -

Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14

St. Louis 74 69 .517 14½

Chicago 65 79 .451 24

Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 93 50 .650 -

Los Angeles 91 53 .632 2½

San Diego 74 68 .521 18½

Colorado 66 78 .458 27½

Arizona 47 96 .329 46

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston at Texas, (n)

Boston at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-6) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 11-5) at Texas (Lyles 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 9:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Diego at San Francisco,(n)

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-7) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at Atlanta (Toussaint 3-2), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 8:45 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

