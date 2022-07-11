All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 61 25 .709 -
Boston 47 40 .540 14½
Tampa Bay 46 40 .535 15
Toronto 45 42 .517 16½
Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 40 .545 -
Cleveland 42 42 .500 4
Chicago 41 44 .482 5½
Detroit 36 51 .414 11½
Kansas City 34 52 .395 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 29 .659 -
Seattle 45 42 .517 12
Texas 40 44 .476 15½
Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19
Oakland 29 59 .330 28½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 33 .621 -
Atlanta 52 36 .591 2½
Philadelphia 46 41 .529 8
Miami 41 44 .482 12
Washington 30 58 .341 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 -
St. Louis 47 42 .528 2
Pittsburgh 37 50 .425 11
Chicago 34 52 .395 13½
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 29 .659 -
San Diego 50 38 .568 7½
San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½
Arizona 38 48 .442 18½
Colorado 38 49 .437 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Houston 6, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, Toronto 5
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Texas 10, Oakland 8
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 8:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 12, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
Arizona at San Francisco, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.