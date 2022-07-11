All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 61 25 .709 -

Boston 47 40 .540 14½

Tampa Bay 46 40 .535 15

Toronto 45 42 .517 16½

Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 48 40 .545 -

Cleveland 42 42 .500 4

Chicago 41 44 .482 5½

Detroit 36 51 .414 11½

Kansas City 34 52 .395 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 56 29 .659 -

Seattle 45 42 .517 12

Texas 40 44 .476 15½

Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19

Oakland 29 59 .330 28½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 54 33 .621 -

Atlanta 52 36 .591 2½

Philadelphia 46 41 .529 8

Miami 41 44 .482 12

Washington 30 58 .341 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 48 39 .552 -

St. Louis 47 42 .528 2

Pittsburgh 37 50 .425 11

Chicago 34 52 .395 13½

Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 56 29 .659 -

San Diego 50 38 .568 7½

San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½

Arizona 38 48 .442 18½

Colorado 38 49 .437 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

