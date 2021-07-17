All Times CDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 56 36 .609 _
Tampa Bay 54 38 .587 2
Toronto 46 42 .523 8
New York 46 44 .511 9
Baltimore 29 62 .319 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 55 36 .604 _
Cleveland 46 43 .517 8
Detroit 42 51 .452 14
Minnesota 39 52 .429 16
Kansas City 37 54 .407 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 37 .602 _
Oakland 53 41 .564 3½
Seattle 49 43 .533 6½
Los Angeles 45 45 .500 9½
Texas 35 56 .385 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 42 .528 _
Philadelphia 45 45 .500 2½
Atlanta 45 46 .495 3
Washington 42 48 .467 5½
Miami 40 51 .440 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 39 .581 _
Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5
Chicago 46 46 .500 7½
St. Louis 45 47 .489 8½
Pittsburgh 36 56 .391 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 58 33 .637 _
Los Angeles 58 35 .624 1
San Diego 54 40 .574 5½
Colorado 40 53 .430 19
Arizona 26 68 .277 33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Toronto 10, Texas 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 5, Cleveland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, (n)
Seattle at L.A. Angels, (n)
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 12:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (Peralta 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 12:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-10) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 3:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
San Diego 24, Washington 8
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10(n)
San Diego at Washington, sus.
Sunday's Games
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 12:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.