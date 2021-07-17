All Times CDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 56 36 .609 _

Tampa Bay 54 38 .587 2

Toronto 46 42 .523 8

New York 46 44 .511 9

Baltimore 29 62 .319 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 55 36 .604 _

Cleveland 46 43 .517 8

Detroit 42 51 .452 14

Minnesota 39 52 .429 16

Kansas City 37 54 .407 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 56 37 .602 _

Oakland 53 41 .564 3½

Seattle 49 43 .533 6½

Los Angeles 45 45 .500 9½

Texas 35 56 .385 20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 42 .528 _

Philadelphia 45 45 .500 2½

Atlanta 45 46 .495 3

Washington 42 48 .467 5½

Miami 40 51 .440 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 54 39 .581 _

Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5

Chicago 46 46 .500 7½

St. Louis 45 47 .489 8½

Pittsburgh 36 56 .391 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 58 33 .637 _

Los Angeles 58 35 .624 1

San Diego 54 40 .574 5½

Colorado 40 53 .430 19

Arizona 26 68 .277 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, (n)

Seattle at L.A. Angels, (n)

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Texas (Allard 2-6) at Toronto (Ryu 8-5), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (Peralta 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 12:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-10) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 10-2), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 3:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10(n)

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 12:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended for You