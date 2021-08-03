All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 _

Boston 63 45 .583 1

New York 57 49 .538 6

Toronto 55 49 .529 7

Baltimore 38 68 .358 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 63 44 .589 _

Cleveland 52 52 .500 9½

Detroit 52 57 .477 12

Kansas City 45 60 .429 17

Minnesota 45 62 .421 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 64 42 .604 _

Oakland 60 47 .561 4½

Seattle 58 50 .537 7

Los Angeles 53 54 .495 11½

Texas 39 68 .364 25½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 55 51 .519 _

Philadelphia 54 53 .505 1½

Atlanta 53 54 .495 2½

Washington 49 58 .458 6½

Miami 46 61 .430 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _

Cincinnati 56 51 .523 8

St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½

Chicago 51 56 .477 13

Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 67 39 .632 _

Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½

San Diego 61 47 .565 7

Colorado 46 60 .434 21

Arizona 33 74 .308 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3

San Diego at Oakland, (n)

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, (n)

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, (n)

San Diego at Oakland, (n)

San Francisco at Arizona,(n)

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Recommended for You