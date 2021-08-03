All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 _
Boston 63 45 .583 1
New York 57 49 .538 6
Toronto 55 49 .529 7
Baltimore 38 68 .358 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 44 .589 _
Cleveland 52 52 .500 9½
Detroit 52 57 .477 12
Kansas City 45 60 .429 17
Minnesota 45 62 .421 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 42 .604 _
Oakland 60 47 .561 4½
Seattle 58 50 .537 7
Los Angeles 53 54 .495 11½
Texas 39 68 .364 25½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 51 .519 _
Philadelphia 54 53 .505 1½
Atlanta 53 54 .495 2½
Washington 49 58 .458 6½
Miami 46 61 .430 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _
Cincinnati 56 51 .523 8
St. Louis 53 53 .500 10½
Chicago 51 56 .477 13
Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 39 .632 _
Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½
San Diego 61 47 .565 7
Colorado 46 60 .434 21
Arizona 33 74 .308 34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 5, Toronto 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3
San Diego at Oakland, (n)
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 8-5), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Toronto (Matz 8-6), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 7-6) at Detroit (Mize 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Texas (Allard 2-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, (n)
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, (n)
San Diego at Oakland, (n)
San Francisco at Arizona,(n)
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Barnes 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-10), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 7-7) at Oakland (Montas 9-8), 2:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-4) at Washington (Espino 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Miami (Thompson 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at St. Louis (Happ 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 8-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.