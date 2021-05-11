All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 15 .595 -
New York 19 16 .543 2
Toronto 18 16 .529 2½
Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 3
Baltimore 16 20 .444 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 13 .606 -
Cleveland 19 14 .576 1
Kansas City 16 18 .471 4½
Minnesota 12 21 .364 8
Detroit 11 24 .314 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 15 .595 -
Houston 19 17 .528 2½
Seattle 18 17 .514 3
Texas 18 20 .474 4½
Los Angeles 16 19 .457 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 17 13 .567 -
Philadelphia 19 17 .528 1
Atlanta 17 18 .486 2½
Miami 15 19 .441 4
Washington 13 18 .419 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 22 14 .611 -
Milwaukee 19 17 .528 3
Chicago 17 18 .486 4½
Cincinnati 16 17 .485 4½
Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 22 14 .611 -
San Diego 19 16 .543 2½
Los Angeles 18 17 .514 3½
Arizona 16 19 .457 5½
Colorado 12 22 .353 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 5, Atlanta 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 8, Kansas City 7
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 11:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 11:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 5, Miami 2
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings
San Diego at Colorado, (n)
Miami at Arizona, (n)
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 11:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 11:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-2), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 11:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.